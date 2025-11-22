Comedian Lewis Black has spoken publicly about having once been invited to one of the dinner parties hosted by Jeffrey Epstein, sharing the details of a really uncomfortable evening he had with the celebrity guests also present. Black's account resurfaced this week, two decades after the now-disgraced financier's crimes became publicly known.

Black discussed the night during an appearance on the "We Might Be Drunk" podcast. He said, "Slayton called me up and said, you know, (Epstein) really likes comics," explaining he initially hesitated until fellow comedian Bobby Slayton enticed him with the promise of "quality wine."

The comedian said dinner was at Epstein's Upper West Side residence years before the financier's arrest. Black explained, "There were young girls flitting about, but I didn't know, having not figured out anything on the Voyer bus about age. I had no idea. I didn't know how old or young they were."

Other notable guests that night, according to Black, included Woody Allen, Allen's wife Soon-Yi Previn, Dick Cavett, and David Brenner.

Black said he and Slayton were invited back to Epstein's home weeks later. He said, "Bobby said, 'You want to go?' I said, 'I ain't going to that house again...absolutely not. I don't care how good the wine is.'" He added, ""I said something is f----- up in there and I don't know what it is."

RadarOnline, which reposted the interview, pointed out that many of Epstein's gatherings often attracted influential personalities, including former Prince Andrew of Britain. A previous guest gave a vivid description of the atmosphere. The guest said, "Epstein came with some girls who were tall and skinny and Russian-looking. There were about 20-ish. They looked like teens."

According to The Sun, the same guest asserted that Andrew discussed the royal wedding and politics during dinner, noting that the prince appeared to be enjoying himself immensely.

Records about Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell could become public as Congress advances the Epstein Files Transparency Act. But Attorney General Pam Bondi still has the power to redact information that might impact ongoing investigations - meaning many questions may never be answered.