Jonathan Bailey revealed that preparing for his role as Prince Fiyero in "Wicked: For Good" gave him just four days to rehearse, all while staying busy with "Bridgerton" and "Fellow Travellers."

Bailey described the intense schedule as "crazy" but said the support of his fellow actors and crew made it possible.

Months before he topped the 2025 box office, Bailey was in high demand, and studio executives pushed to secure him for the role despite his busy schedule.

The sequel, directed by Jon M. Chu, concludes the musical's story arc with Fiyero leaving his wedding to Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, to reunite with Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, who had been ostracized by Oz's citizens.

Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter that a delay in his work on "Fellow Travellers" allowed him to take on the part after actor Matt Bomber contracted Covid.

He flew from Canada to London and explained, "I just knew not only what Fiyero was and what the opportunity was, but I felt like I would want to go away and do the work and then turn up and offer stuff, so that I could preserve [Cynthia and Ariana's] energy, because it was such a massive slog for them."

Performing Under Pressure

The actor said the four-day rehearsal period required relying heavily on instinct and preparation.

"It's crazy to think I had four days of rehearsal when everyone else had a few months, but it's amazing what you can do when you have experts around you. You have to go on instinct," he said.

Bailey described pushing himself to the limit, feeling like "a hollow shell" by the end, but noted that extensive prosthetics helped him physically portray the role's climactic moments, including Fiyero's transformation into a scarecrow to avoid Oz's guards.

Box Office Success and Critical Acclaim

According to NBC News, "Wicked: For Good" has already exceeded expectations, grossing $150 million in its U.S. opening weekend and setting a record for the largest debut ever for a Broadway musical adaptation.

It now ranks behind only "The Lion King (2019)" and "Beauty and the Beast (2017)" among musical film openings.

The "Wicked" films are adaptations of Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," which itself was inspired by L. Frank Baum's 1939 classic story and film.