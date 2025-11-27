Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has agreed to relinquish his royal titles after years of scrutiny over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, ending a protracted standoff with King Charles over his future role and residence.

The move follows months of negotiations and a list of demands Andrew insisted be met before stepping back permanently from public life.

RadarOnline reported details of the private deal, saying Andrew only agreed to give up his titles after his brother signed off on various conditions related to his personal and financial life.

Andrew, 65, had previously refused to budge from Royal Lodge, the 30-room Windsor home he had boasted he would stay in until 2078 thanks to what he believed was a watertight agreement.

"He'd been holding out for all sorts of requirements," British biographer Andrew Lownie claimed. "One is that he has a proper staff at his new home; two, that that position is guaranteed when (Prince William) imparts the throne; three, that he was paid large sums of money, not just an allowance, just to get out."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Guaranteed Daughters' Safety

A royal insider said that the cooperation of Andrew helped protect his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, from further fallout associated with their father's controversies. The stakes were made clear to Andrew.

The source said, "The signal couldn't have been clearer. Beatrice and Eugenie would be protected, but only if Andrew stood down. Their titles, positions, and future roles were very much part of the discussion."

Another insider detailed how the message was delivered. "It wasn't presented as an ultimatum, but the meaning was obvious – it was basically a bribe but put in the most polite language."

According to the report, Andrew ultimately relented once he was convinced his daughters' standing with the public would be secure. "For Andrew, safeguarding his daughters was the red line," the source said. "Once he was assured their position would remain intact, he stepped aside."

Did the Former Prince Consider His Ex-Wife?

The deal does not include Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, RadarOnline pointed out. Lownie said about the situation after, "What is interesting is he doesn't seem to be doing any negotiating on behalf of his wife. They seem to have parted ways, and she has been left to fend for herself."

Meanwhile, The Mirror reports that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are "not very well," according to biographer Robert Jobson, who says the former couple is struggling mentally amid renewed Epstein-related scrutiny and the loss of their remaining royal privileges.

Ferguson's spokesperson reiterated her past regret over associating with Epstein, while Andrew continues to face pressure over allegations and their potential eviction from Royal Lodge.