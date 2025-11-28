Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have set tongues wagging about a potential engagement after the actress was seen wearing a gold ring on her left hand during a romantic outing in Rome.

The One Direction singer and the "Catwoman" star have been dating since August after years of friendship, The Sun reported.

The couple strolled arm in arm through the Italian capital, with Zoe wrapped in a grey coat and black headscarf while Styles sported a beige trench coat and black hat. Observers were immediately drawn to the ring that appeared to sit on her engagement finger.

A source familiar with the couple told The Sun, "It's super-casual and there are no labels right now. Harry and Zoe both have a lot on, but they have a connection and there is a spark there. You can never say never."

Zoe,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 36, has been on her own since she ended her engagement to actor Channing Tatum in October 2024. Styles, 31, has also been single for a long while and reportedly, his last break-up was with the Canadian actress Taylor Russell in May 2024 after dating for 14 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌months.

Some observers speculated that the pairing might be a "showmance," pointing to Zoe's movie premiere of "Caught Stealing" in August and Styles's anticipated fourth studio album, slated for release in the next six months. But insiders have rejected that notion.

"There's been lots of talk that Zoe is just with Harry to promote her new movie and he's using her for his upcoming album," an insider told The Sun.

"But what most people don't know is that they have been friends for years. It may seem strange from the outside... but they do feel super comfortable with each other," the insider added. "They've skipped the awkward getting-to-know-you stage and have jumped straight in."

Styles, known for being protective of his privacy, has reportedly been deliberate in revealing the relationship. "He has thought long and hard about it but he's prepared for the backlash because he thinks Zoe is the real deal," the insider said.

harry styles & zoe kravitz recently pic.twitter.com/rjtyI0M85q — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) November 27, 2025

Meeting the Family

The couple also spent time with Zoe's father, rock legend Lenny Kravitz, in New York's West Village.

Friends of Lenny told PEOPLE that the musician, 61, was impressed by Styles's demeanor.

"From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family. Lenny has always wanted Zoe to be with someone who respects her, and it looked like he felt Harry does," the source said.

The couple's chemistry was evident during the lunch, as Lenny appeared to appreciate Harry's sense of humor. "They were laughing a lot at lunch, and it came across that Lenny appreciated Harry's sense of humor. He likes when someone can keep things light," the insider added.

Friends close to the pair claim Styles and Zoe are now "barely apart," signaling that their romance has reached a new level.

According to the Daily Mail, "Harry and Zoe have a real connection — this is love. It's a real honeymoon period and they're barely apart. Zoe has to get back to work on a film so she's coming to the UK and will be staying with Harry while she's here."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ pair's love story seems to have evolved very fast. They have been seen at different places such as New York and Rome, having fun with lunch dates and shopping excursions.

A source ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌says, "The fact he wanted Zoe to join him just shows how important she is as part of the creative bubble process for him and how much he wants her to be part of every aspect of his life."