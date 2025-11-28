Denise Richards has secured a five-year restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, in a development that could have serious immigration consequences for the Canadian-born former wellness coach.

RadarOnline reported that according to Radio Andy host Kiki Monique, who was present in the courtroom, Richards "won in court today" when she sought to convert her temporary restraining order into a permanent one.

Monique noted that Phypers' attorney raised questions about how the order could affect his immigration status and spousal support. She added that, because of the court's ruling, Phypers is now "opening himself up to the possibility of deportation"

Devin M. Connolly, partner at Reeves Immigration Law Group, told Radar that deportation cases involving non-U.S. citizens are "often a complex matter," especially when protective orders or allegations of criminal activity are involved.

He emphasized, however, that "a non-United States citizen who violates a protective order is certainly opening themselves up to the possibility of deportation."

Richards, a former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," won the restraining order amid her divorce proceedings with Phypers, following six years of marriage.

The court order bars Phypers from contacting Richards, disturbing her peace, or owning firearms. It also mandates the return of Richards' laptop and cellphone, prohibits him from sharing her images or personal information, and requires the deletion of sensitive content from his iCloud account.

In July, Richards alleged in court documents that Phypers had stolen her laptop containing nude photos, alleging that he violated a previously issued restraining order by giving some personal information such as text messages and pictures to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌press.

Richards also detailed multiple alleged incidents of physical abuse during their marriage, telling the court that Phypers caused her "at least three concussions" and that she feared for her life.

She recounted a January 2022 incident in which she suffered a black eye and another later that year when he "slammed me up against the concrete wall and my head hit it." In a third alleged incident at a Chicago hotel in April, she said he was "squeezing" her head so hard she "felt like he was crushing my skull."

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers were seen heading back into court today as Richards fights for a permanent restraining order against her ex-husband. 📸: Andy Johnstone for NY Post pic.twitter.com/KeIKwleAP6 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 7, 2025

Divorce Struggles and Financial Hardships

Phypers' financial situation has reportedly deteriorated sharply amid the ongoing divorce.

Court papers say that he is having a hard time providing for basic living needs, that his only car is about to be repossessed, and that he might be evicted.

It is also being said that he has contacted friends for help in buying food, which shows the great personal and financial stress he experiences during the court ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌case.

New Lawsuit Over Cancer Treatment Claims

Adding to Phypers' legal troubles, he has been named in a separate lawsuit accusing him of false promises regarding a cancer treatment.

Us Weekly reported that Rupert Perry, whose late wife Katsioula-Beall died in 2024 after being diagnosed with sarcoma in 2019, claims that Phypers guaranteed a treatment would "cure or at least ameliorate" her condition, with a 98% success rate and a 50% refund if unsuccessful.

Perry is seeking $126,000 plus $21,000 in interest and fees, noting that Phypers has failed to respond to the suit. At the time, a source told In Touch that Phypers acted as a middleman and believed the company providing the treatment should be liable for a refund.