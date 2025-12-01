Meghan Trainor says a surprise message from a psychic pushed her to make one of the biggest health changes of her life: quitting coffee.

The singer explained that she stopped drinking caffeine "cold turkey" after a psychic told her husband, Daryl Sabara, that she was using coffee "like speed" and crashing hard because of it.

"The psychic never met me... and she said, 'Your wife is using coffee like speed. She's non-stop and it's not helping her and she's just crashing out,'" Trainor told People. When Sabara shared the message, Trainor said she quit instantly.

Trainor admitted she had relied on coffee to get through long tour days and the busy schedule of raising two young sons.

She said she used to drink it "all day to just survive," only to feel wired at night when she needed sleep.

"I wasn't feeling great," she said, adding that she didn't understand why she felt so worn out when she was eating healthy and exercising.

Eventually, she realized her "adrenals were shot" and her hormones were "so off."

Meghan Trainor Reveals New Energy Boost

Stopping caffeine wasn't easy, and Trainor said the first week without it was "tough." According to US Magazine, she also shared that the change has been "life-changing," giving her more energy than she had before.

The shift comes after a year of major wellness changes, including losing 60 pounds.

She previously said that she worked with a dietician, started exercising regularly, and used GLP-1 medication after her second pregnancy.

Even with those improvements, she's faced tough comments about her body. "I've never felt better... and that's when people attack me," she told Entertainment Tonight, adding that her new song "Still Don't Care" responds to the criticism.

Trainor is now preparing for her 2026 Get in Girl Tour, where she expects her schedule to get even busier.

She explained that life on the road will be a family effort. Each day starts at 7 a.m. when her kids wake up, followed by a visit to a children's museum or amusement park before she heads to soundcheck.

After an early dinner, she gets ready for the show while helping her husband, their nanny, and her mom with the nighttime routine for the kids. "It's chaos," she said, but it works for their family.