Heidi Klum is setting the record straight about the much-talked-about "worm and parasite cleanse" she recently completed with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

After fans flooded her with questions, the 52-year-old model admitted she still isn't sure whether the cleanse actually did anything.

"So many people asked me, too, like, 'What happened?' I'm like, 'I don't even know if anything happened!'" she told People.

Klum explained that she and Kaulitz tried the herbal cleanse after seeing posts online claiming many people carry parasites without knowing it.

According to DailyMail, she said she simply hoped that "if there are any [worms or parasites], then I hope that they were leaving the body," since she hears others talk about the idea often.

Klum first revealed the plan back in August, sharing that she got the inspiration from Instagram and had never tried anything like it before.

Although she didn't know what to expect, Klum said the cleanse was easier to handle because Kaulitz joined her.

The pair had to drink a "weird" mixture every morning. "It's easier to do this with a partner in the morning because you have to drink this weird stuff," she said.

While the mixture was fully herbal, she admitted it tasted "yucky" and required doing the same routine every day.

Heidi Klum gives update on her and husband Tom Kaulitz’s controversial ‘worm and parasite cleanse’ https://t.co/1Rdflwxtcs pic.twitter.com/oqzFimYFa0 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 30, 2025

Heidi Klum Says Parasite Cleanse Felt Good

Klum added that they followed two rounds of the cleanse instead of just two weeks, hoping it would help eliminate anything hiding in their bodies. Still, she said they never examined the results closely.

"I don't know what the heck is going to come out," she joked, later confirming they didn't "inspect anything."

Even with the uncertainty, she said that the cleanse "felt good," and both she and Kaulitz "felt great afterwards," PageSix reported.

The model shared that she had heard people suggest doing a cleanse once a year, especially for those who sometimes eat raw foods like sushi.

She mentioned that many herbal supplements advertise themselves as parasite-fighting, often using ingredients like clove or papaya seeds.

However, not everyone agrees with the idea. A New York gastroenterologist warned that "not all people have parasites and worms as part of their normal microbiome," adding that there are "no clear, proven benefits to these cleanses."

He also cautioned that high doses of herbal ingredients can cause liver damage, reminding people to seek medical help instead of relying on at-home remedies.