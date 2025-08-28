Denise Richards is sharing her relief after undergoing surgery to repair ruptured breast implants, an injury she suffered while filming "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

The actress, 54, revealed that the accident occurred when she jumped off a bridge during the grueling reality show, a stunt that left her with pain, discomfort, and visible changes to her implants.

According to TMZ, Richards turned to Dr. Robert Cohen at The Beverly Hills Center after consulting with several surgeons.

In a testimonial video for the practice, she explained why she chose him: "I knew in my gut and in my heart that Dr. Cohen was the right doctor for me."

The actress said she felt more comfortable with his team than in past medical experiences, even staying calm when placed under anesthesia.

Dr. Cohen, who reviewed footage of Richards' fall on the show, confirmed the injury was serious.

"The mechanism of how she hurt herself was obviously not typical, but it made sense why she would have had some damage," he explained.

He added that the accident caused not only implant rupture but also tissue damage, which led to tightening and discomfort.

Denise Richards Shares Joy After Successful Surgery and Fat Grafting

The procedure went beyond a simple repair. Richards also opted for liposuction around her belly, flanks, and bra line, with the fat transferred around her implants to create a more natural shape.

She called the results "life-changing," noting that the combination of repair and fat grafting gave her a look she had never experienced before.

Just a day after surgery, Richards updated fans from her recovery bed, DailyMail said.

Wearing what she called her "fancy bra," she said, "It's actually going pretty good. Today's the day after having surgery. I'm in a little pain, but it's bearable. I actually thought it was going to be worse."

One week later, she celebrated the results with even more enthusiasm: "I cannot believe it. I am so, so happy. I can't wait for bikini season! And I'm so happy I had the fat sucked out too. I totally get the whole lipo thing!"

Richards, who previously experienced implant ruptures years ago, said this procedure finally made her feel like herself again.

She also noted how the stigma surrounding plastic surgery has eased over time, something she welcomes. "Everyone deserves to feel their best," she added.