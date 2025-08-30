Kevin Costner may have a new love interest. The 70-year-old Yellowstone star is reportedly "casually dating" Kelley Noonan Gores, the ex-wife of billionaire businessman Alec Gores.

Sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Costner and Noonan have been "hanging out casually" after being introduced by mutual friends.

While their connection seems lighthearted for now, it's enough to get fans talking. "They've been spending time together when they can," one insider revealed.

Noonan, 46, and Costner reportedly met through shared social circles and both frequently visit Aspen, Colorado.

According to PageSix, though they live about 100 miles apart — Costner in Carpinteria and Noonan in Manhattan Beach — the distance hasn't stopped their growing friendship.

"She thinks he's wonderful and interesting," one source shared about Noonan's impression of the Oscar-winning actor. However, another insider noted that dating isn't a huge priority for Noonan right now. "She's focused on her daughter and her health," they added.

Kevin Costner ‘casually’ seeing billionaire’s ex-wife after Jewel dating rumors, brutal divorce: report https://t.co/6dHggOe8Ja pic.twitter.com/84a8V3ZrXg — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2025

Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay $63K Monthly in Child Support

Noonan split from Alec Gores in 2024 after eight years of marriage. The couple shares a 6-year-old daughter named Riley.

On her podcast earlier this year, she opened up about the divorce, calling it "extremely heartbreaking" despite being the one who initiated the split, People said.

Costner, meanwhile, finalized his own highly publicized divorce from Christine Baumgartner in February 2024.

Their 18-year marriage ended in a legal battle, with Costner ordered to pay over $63,000 per month in child support. The former couple share three children: Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15.

Baumgartner has since moved on with Josh Connor, a longtime family friend and neighbor. The two are now engaged, following her split from Costner.

For his part, Costner is said to be enjoying life post-divorce. "He is in a good place and having fun with his family and friends," a friend told sources earlier this year.

"He's not seriously involved with anyone and isn't necessarily looking for anything more right now."

While it's unclear if things between Costner and Noonan will turn serious, they've been spotted spending time together in Colorado — and for now, they're just getting to know each other.