Hollywood icon Kim Novak has raised concerns about an upcoming biopic that will center on her life and relationship with Sammy Davis Jr.

The 92-year-old actress told The Guardian she worries the film, titled "Scandalous!," will focus too much on sexuality and misrepresent what the relationship meant to her.

"I don't think the relationship was scandalous," Novak explained. "He's somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look. But I'm concerned they're going to make it all sexual reasons."

According to PageSix, the project is set to feature Sydney Sweeney, 27, in the role of Novak, with British actor David Jonsson portraying Sammy Davis Jr. Direction will be handled by Colman Domingo, who previously worked with Sweeney on "Euphoria."

Filming has not yet begun, but the project has already generated buzz because of the couple's controversial romance in 1957.

At the time, Columbia Pictures boss Harry Cohn, who controlled Novak's career, forced the relationship to end.

Mob Threats Forced End to Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr. Romance

Reports later revealed Davis Jr. was threatened with mob violence if he continued to see her.

Novak, remembered for her performances in Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo" and opposite Frank Sinatra in "Pal Joey," said the title "Scandalous!" is misleading.

To her, the romance was not about shock value but about two people searching for acceptance in an unforgiving Hollywood.

Her perspective comes as she reflects on her life during the Venice Film Festival, where a new documentary about her career, "Kim Novak's Vertigo," premiered, DailyMail reported.

Speaking about the recognition, she said it feels like a "full circle" moment. "It's incredible to feel appreciated and to receive this gift before the end of my life," Novak told the outlet.

Novak also shared how difficult it was to maintain her identity during her years in the studio system.

She recalled being pressured to look like other stars rather than herself. "They hired you because they thought you have something special, and then the first thing they'd do is try to give you a new face," she said.

In recent years, Novak has spoken openly about leaving Hollywood to protect her sense of self. Now devoted to painting, she still guards her legacy carefully.