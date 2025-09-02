Savannah Chrisley has revealed that she attempted to get her brother Chase into a rehab facility before his arrest earlier this year, but says he refused the help.

In the latest episode of "The Chrisleys: Back to Reality," which aired on September 1, the family opened up about Chase Chrisley's January 2025 arrest.

According to People, the 29-year-old was named a suspect in a bar fight and taken into custody after what he describes as a night of "drinking heavily."

"I think I kind of just hit rock bottom," Chase admitted during the episode. He also told cameras, "Honestly, I don't remember a lot of it."

In the 911 audio from that night, a friend can be heard telling the operator that Chase had gotten into an altercation with a bar manager.

Chase later denied starting the fight, but acknowledged the situation ended with him being arrested.

His sister Savannah shared that she saw this coming and had already tried to intervene. "I had set up for him to go to a treatment facility," she said. "I had already bought him a plane ticket, we had already gone through the whole intake process, and then he told me to 'go f---' myself."

Savannah Chrisley Doubts Brother Chase's Sobriety Claims

Savannah, 28, voiced her worries about her brother's well-being. Although Chase has said he quit drinking, she admitted she isn't convinced that's true.

"Do I believe it? No, because if he was, he wouldn't look the way that he looks," she said.

Savannah explained that what worries her most is how easily her brother can mask his struggles in front of the cameras, which she finds unsettling.

Chase has maintained that he doesn't see the need for rehab, explaining that he doesn't drink daily or feel cravings, but tends to overindulge when he does go out.

Their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are currently serving prison sentences, also reacted to the news during the episode, CheatSheet said.

Todd shared that he had been cautioning Chase about his drinking habits for years, while Julie admitted the situation has been deeply painful for her as a mother.

The bar fight arrest happened almost exactly one year after their parents reported to prison. Savannah, who now takes care of her younger siblings, says she feels let down by Chase.

"He has not helped me at all," she said in an earlier episode. "And he's been given ample opportunity to do so."