Prince Harry's eco-focused tourism company, Travalyst, is facing its second major leadership departure in months.

Chief Executive Sally Davey has announced she will step down in December, following the resignation of the firm's first chairman earlier this year.

A source told the Daily Mail, "This is a huge blow to Travalyst. Sally has been crucial in its development."

Davey, who has been CEO for five years, said the move followed "months of deep reflection." She called it "not a decision I've taken lightly" and added that she wants more time for her family. She also thanked Harry, saying she was "proud of what we've built together."

And while I'll be stepping down as CEO, I remain as committed as ever to Travalyst's mission."

The Duke of Sussex launched Travalyst in 2019 to promote sustainable travel, though he and Meghan Markle faced scrutiny over the couple's use of private jets. Reports suggested the pair flew on four private jets over 11 days that year. Harry responded by saying, "No one is perfect. What is important is balance."

Staff Turnover

Travalyst has seen notable staff departures in recent years. In January, the company's first chairman, India Gary-Martin, resigned after just 18 months in the role. Observers noted that Harry and Meghan have lost multiple senior staff since marrying in 2018, with some former employees referring to themselves as the "Sussex Survivors Club."

Last summer, Josh Kettler, Harry's chief of staff, left after only three months.

Davey's resignation is the second senior departure at Travalyst this year. Insiders say the turnover raises questions about stability at the company. Davey said the decision was personal, not professional. "After months of deep reflection, I've reached a point in my journey where I know I need to give more time back to my family, and to myself," she said.

She stressed that she will stay committed to Travalyst's mission even after leaving. The group, launched by Harry in 2019 to promote sustainable travel, is still moving ahead with its projects. One observer said of the recent exits, "Frankly, it's no surprise."

The company has seen at least 19 senior members of staff leave at this point.