Season 28 of "The Voice" brings a fresh mechanic to the competition and reveals the coaches' lineup ahead of its premiere on September 22, 2025, on NBC.

The new season includes a "Carson Callback" feature designed to add excitement and shake up the format during the Blind Auditions. There is also a so-called "Penalty Box," which is where contestants are placed if they are a "bad boy."

The coaching panel for this season includes returning favorites Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan. Bublé is serving his third consecutive season, while McEntire and Snoop Dogg return after absences, marking their fourth and second seasons on the show, respectively. Horan also comes back after a three-season break, marking his third time coaching on the series. Host Carson Daly will continue his role on the show, hosting for the 28th straight season.

In the Blind Auditions, artists perform while coaches face away. Coaches interested in working with an artist press a button to turn around, signaling their desire to work with the contestant. This season maintains the feature where each coach has one "block" to prevent another coach from recruiting a particular artist. By the end of the Blind Auditions, each coach will have a full team of contestants moving on to the Battles.

The new "Carson Callback" element introduces an additional twist, allowing artists who were not initially chosen to get a second chance to join a team, increasing the stakes and opportunities for contestants. This aims to make the selection process more dynamic and unpredictable.

The show airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c, with episodes also available for streaming on Peacock the following day. The returning coaches come with strong legacies; Bublé won in season 26 with Sofronio Vasquez, and McEntire previously led a winning team in season 25.

Season 28 is notable for not introducing any new coaches, unlike prior seasons. This continuity offers fans a familiar lineup while allowing the competition to evolve through new format twists rather than panel changes.

This season of "The Voice" promises to blend tradition and innovation, keeping the beloved aspects of the show intact while exploring new ways to energize the competition and offer second chances to rising talents.