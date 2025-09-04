Irish actor Patrick Gibson has been officially announced as the voice of James Bond in the upcoming video game "007 First Light," marking the first major James Bond video game release in over a decade.

The casting revelation came during a PlayStation State of Play presentation on September 3, 2025, where IO Interactive showcased over 30 minutes of gameplay footage.

Gibson, known for his starring roles in "Dexter: Original Sin," "The OA," and "Shadow and Bone," will portray the youngest on-screen version of 007 to date. The game features Bond as a 26-year-old character, with Gibson himself being 30 years old. This represents a fresh take on the iconic spy, focusing on his early days as an inexperienced MI6 recruit rather than the seasoned agent audiences typically see.

The game serves as an origin story that follows James Bond as "a young, resourceful and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6's training program." Players will witness Bond's transformation from a Naval air crewman who performs a heroic act to earning his license to kill and achieving 00 status. The narrative draws inspiration from Ian Fleming's novels and short stories while creating an entirely original storyline.

IO Interactive's narrative director, Martin Emborg, explained the decision to cast a relatively unknown actor rather than a household name. "The way that works is less about looking for who becomes our Bond," Emborg stated. "Who can shoulder this young version of the character? And I think working with big names is a different exercise." Gibson brings "energy" and "dynamic" qualities to the role, with the ability to deliver both exciting action sequences and dramatic performances.

The voice cast also includes established actors in reimagined versions of classic Bond characters. Priyanga Burford voices M, Alastair Mackenzie plays Q, and Kiera Lester portrays Miss Moneypenny. The ensemble is rounded out by Lennie James as Bond's mentor John Greenway and Noemie Nakai as Miss Roth.

Developed by IO Interactive, the studio behind the acclaimed "Hitman" series, "007 First Light" represents their first major project since completing "Hitman 3" in 2021. The game utilizes IO Interactive's proprietary Glacier engine and emphasizes player choice through what they call the "Creative Approach." Players can tackle objectives using stealth, direct action, or a combination of both, incorporating Bond's signature gadgets, combat skills, and charm.

The game will launch on March 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Pre-orders are now available, with the standard edition priced at $69.99 and a premium Legacy Edition available for $299.99 that includes exclusive collectibles and a Golden Gun figurine.

The video game marks Gibson's entry into the James Bond franchise alongside his recent high-profile role as young Dexter Morgan in Showtime's "Dexter: Original Sin." The Irish actor, who won the Rising Star award at the 2017 Irish Film and Television Awards, previously left his philosophy studies at Trinity College Dublin to pursue acting when cast in Netflix's "The OA."