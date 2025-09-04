Prince Harry's upcoming trip to London could be his last chance to mend his relationship with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, is scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8, which falls on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

According to insiders, talks are underway to arrange a private meeting with King Charles III, who is reportedly in declining health.

Sources told Radar Online the King is "shuffling around with a cane" and relying on whisky to "numb the pain." Harry is said to be aware of the urgency. "There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious," he told the BBC earlier this year, adding that he "would love reconciliation" with his family.

Conditions and Complications

Any meeting remains complicated. Palace staff are cautious about Harry's expectations and say royal schedules are tight while the family stays at Balmoral Castle. "There's no appetite for confrontation," one insider said, though they acknowledged that Harry is "determined."

Meghan Markle is not expected to join her husband. Friends say the Duchess of Sussex feels a trip to the U.K. would "reopen old wounds." She reportedly told Harry to "do this on his own." Her presence remains a sticking point for some senior royals, including Prince William, who has no plans to meet with his brother.

Harry's reported "list of demands" has also sparked tension. According to celebrity journalist Rob Shuter, he wants "iron-clad guarantees" over security and insists Meghan be treated as HRH, including formal bows and curtsies. One source called this "a hard no" for Prince William.

"Prince Harry issues major demands before seeing King Charles: everyone must bow to Meghan"https://t.co/oe7TPlHcEO pic.twitter.com/kytjbrELvH — Observer88 (@JR42845598) September 1, 2025

The last time Harry saw William and Kate Middleton was at King Charles' coronation in May 2023, where the brothers did not speak. Harry has often said that Kate was a bridge between him and William and believes winning her support would improve relations with the rest of the family.

Last Chance for Peace

Royal observers see the WellChild event as a key moment. "This could be the thing that pushes it to happen," a source said, referring to King Charles' health as a possible reason for the family to put aside differences.

Still, insiders warn the situation could fall apart if conditions are not met. "Every side has conditions, and unless they can all agree, it risks falling apart completely," one said.

For Harry, the reunion is about more than appearances. "He knows this could be the last real chance to sort things out," a source explained. If it fails, insiders say it would devastate him.