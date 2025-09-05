Darth Vader's iconic red lightsaber from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" is going up for auction with Propstore in Los Angeles, with estimates reaching as high as $3 million.

The three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction runs from September 4-6, 2025, at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The screen-matched hero dueling lightsaber was wielded by actor David Prowse, who portrayed Darth Vader, and his stunt double Bob Anderson during the legendary fight scenes between Vader and Luke Skywalker. The prop features authentic battle damage from its extensive use during filming, including scratches, chipped paint, and a visible crack that serve as proof of its screen-used authenticity.

Bidding for the lightsaber begins at $500,000, with Propstore's pre-sale estimate ranging from $1 million to $3 million. As of September 2, six absentee bids had already been recorded, totaling $1.2 million.

Brandon Alinger, Chief Operating Officer of Propstore, described the piece as "one of the most significant 'Star Wars' artifacts ever" and compared its cultural significance to the ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz." According to Alinger, genuine lightsaber props from the original trilogy are incredibly rare, with this believed to be the only hero lightsaber prop with verifiable screen use ever offered at public auction.

The lightsaber was constructed from a British press camera flash handle from the 1950s, transformed into the iconic weapon with the addition of plastic grips, small electrical wires, and a circuit board with magnifying bubbles from a calculator. The prop photo-matches production stills from "The Empire Strikes Back" and screen-matches to "Return of the Jedi" based on specific damage patterns.

The weapon played a central role in some of cinema's most memorable moments, including the Cloud City duel where Vader cuts off Luke's hand before revealing "I am your father." It has been in a private collection for decades and is making its auction debut.

This auction could potentially surpass previous "Star Wars" memorabilia records. The current high mark was set by an X-wing fighter model that sold for $2.3 million three years ago. Heritage Auctions has also achieved significant prices for "Star Wars" props, including Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from "A New Hope" and "The Empire Strikes Back," which sold for $450,000 in 2017.

The auction features over 1,000 lots with a total estimated value of $10 million. Other notable items include Tobey Maguire's "Spider-Man" costume, Michael Keaton's "Batman" suit, and Indiana Jones' bullwhip from "The Last Crusade." The first day allows in-person bidding at the Petersen Automotive Museum, while subsequent days are exclusively online with global participation available.