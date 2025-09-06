Ryan Reynolds drew criticism after a short interaction with a young reporter at the Toronto International Film Festival. A video of the encounter circulated online, with some viewers saying he appeared impatient.

Reynolds, 48, paused for interviews at the premiere of the documentary "John Candy: I Like Me" on September 4.

When a young CTV reporter greeted him with, "Hi Ryan, nice to meet you," Reynolds replied, "Nice to meet you too, let's skip to the question."

There is nothing funny about this. Kids do not understand these types of “jokes” where the person is being rude to them. It’s called being mean 🤬 #ryanreynolds pic.twitter.com/aIYYDzllnq — TV & Movie Addict 🍿🦋 (@TVMovieAddict) September 5, 2025

Social media users called the remark "condescending" and "mean."

Yes talk about making a nervous kid feel more timid. Jerk! — SaskGirl (@LLombardo77) September 5, 2025

He is soo… manner less 🙄 — Shashwata Nova (@shashwatanova) September 5, 2025

He really is. It’s one thing to joke with an adult but a kid won’t get what he believes are jokes — TV & Movie Addict 🍿🦋 (@TVMovieAddict) September 5, 2025

The child then asked about Reynolds' Tim Hortons breakfast, joking about the Chipotle mayo. Reynolds replied, "I wish I had some control over that. I can send a strongly-worded letter to the chef. Consider it done." He added, "What's your name? Liam? I'll make it downright vicious, but I'll say it's from you, though," before moving on down the press line.

He smiled and answered, "I wish I had some control over that. I can send a strongly-worded letter to the chef. Consider it done." He asked the reporter's name and added, "I'll make it downright vicious, but I'll say it's from you."

Fans React to Red Carpet Clip

The clip drew mixed reactions online. "Yes, talk about making a nervous kid feel more timid. Jerk!" one person wrote. Another said, "Rude is his default setting." Others defended Reynolds, claiming he was joking and under pressure as TIFF staff were rushing him inside.

A source told Page Six Reynolds had already been told no more interviews would be allowed, but he stopped for the child anyway. "He was in no way being rude. There were a lot of other reporters trying to get a question in which is why he bent down to the kid to have him ask the question," the insider said.

Tension With Eugene Levy

The TIFF appearance was not the only moment to draw attention. In a separate clip, Reynolds appeared to have a tense exchange with actor Eugene Levy. A lip reader claimed Reynolds said, "B******t, man." Levy allegedly replied, "Language, you don't need to speak so harsh," before Reynolds shot back, "Please don't ever tell me how I can talk to people."

The two parted after Reynolds told him, "I'm done here, we're done." Social media users weighed in on the exchange, with one saying, "Eugene = Class.....Ryan = [a] joke."

Reynolds then smiled and greeted another woman on the carpet. Some users were quick to judge his appearance, saying he looked tired and thin. "He has aged by 25 years," one person wrote.

Legal Issues Cast a Shadow

The red carpet drama comes as Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, continue to face public scrutiny. Lively, 38, is in an ongoing legal battle with actor and director Justin Baldoni, who accused the couple of interfering with production of "It Ends With Us." His $400 million countersuit, later dismissed, claimed they tried to seize control of the project.

Baldoni also alleged Reynolds verbally berated him on set. A source close to the actor said Reynolds was "stern" but not abusive during the exchange.