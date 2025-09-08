The 2025 Humanitas Prizes, which honor film and television projects exploring "the human condition in a nuanced and meaningful way," named its winners on Sunday.

According to Variety, the ceremony at the Avalon Hollywood, hosted by comedian Leah Rudick, recognized writers for shows like HBO's "The Pitt" and FX's "Dying for Sex," along with a variety of films and documentaries.

Writers from 10 different categories received a trophy and a $10,000 cash prize.

For their episode titled "2:00 P.M.," Joe Sachs won the Drama Teleplay award for HBO's "The Pitt." Kim Rosenstock also took home a prize for the Limited Series Teleplay, winning for the episode "It's Not That Serious" from FX's "Dying for Sex."

Meanwhile, the film world celebrated winners like Jesse Eisenberg, who won the Comedy Feature Film award for "A Real Pain." Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar were honored for "Sing Sing" in the Drama Feature Film category. For documentaries, Ted Passon won for "Patrice: The Movie." Meanwhile, Yvonne Russo and her team were recognized for an episode of the docuseries "Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae."

Recognizing Industry Leaders and New Talent

The night also honored Lena Waithe with Humanitas' "Voice for Change Award." The award recognizes those who have "created or championed visionary and courageous storytelling." TV producer Mara Brock Akil presented the award to Waithe.

Several other notable projects were also honored. The Family Feature award went to Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein for "Inside Out 2." In the children's teleplay category, Alice Oseman won for the "Journey" episode of "Heartstopper." Starz original programming president Kathryn Busby presented the Starz #TakeTheLead Award to Taylor Martin.

Humanitas also put a spotlight on rising writers. The New Voices Fellowship awards were presented to Nicole Lynn Cohen, Meg Dudley, V Marks, Drew McInturff, and Ariana Newhouse. The College Screenwriting Awards went to Mohannad Salman, who won the David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Award, and Yeajoon Cho, who took the Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Award.