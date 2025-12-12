Timothee Chalamet has addressed widespread speculation that he is secretly British rapper EsDeeKid, offering a cryptic response that has only intensified the rumors.

During a Thursday interview with Heart Radio in the United Kingdom, the actor faced questions about the viral theory that he has been moonlighting as the masked Liverpool artist.

"I got no comment on that," Chalamet initially stated when pressed about the rumors. After a dramatic pause, he added, "All will be revealed in due time." The 29-year-old actor made the remarks while promoting his upcoming film "Marty Supreme," which is scheduled for theatrical release on Christmas Day.​​

The conspiracy theory gained momentum in November when fans began noticing striking similarities between Chalamet and the enigmatic rapper, who conceals his identity with a balaclava, as per TMZ.

Observers pointed to their nearly identical eyes and eyebrows as potential evidence, while both have been photographed wearing the same Alexander McQueen skull scarf. The speculation reached a fever pitch when Chalamet was spotted attending a London concert by UK rapper Fakemink, a frequent collaborator of EsDeeKid, earlier this year.​

Chalamet's history with hip-hop has added fuel to the fire. The actor previously performed under the rap moniker "Lil Timmy Tim" during a viral high school performance in 2012, and later portrayed a rapper named $mokecheddathaassgetta on "Saturday Night Live," according to People. During the Heart Radio interview, he acknowledged his rap past while deflecting further questions about EsDeeKid, quipping that "Lil Timmy does not have the same ring to it."​

EsDeeKid has built a significant following despite his concealed identity, amassing over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His debut album, Rebel, released in June, recently climbed to number 131 on the Billboard 200 chart following the surge in speculation.

The rapper's upcoming North American tour includes dates at prominent venues such as New York's Bowery Ballroom and Los Angeles' Roxy Theater, with shows scheduled for February, Rolling Stone reported.​

Neither Chalamet nor EsDeeKid has provided definitive clarification about their potential connection, leaving fans to continue dissecting clues. The actor's "no comment" stance, combined with his teasing remark about future revelations, has transformed what began as social media speculation into a fully realized cultural mystery that shows no signs of resolution.