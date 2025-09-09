Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are making headlines once again, as the former couple was spotted together Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival, reigniting rumors that their on-again, off-again relationship might be back on.

The 28-year-old "Euphoria" actor was in town for the premiere of his new horror film "Frankenstein," held at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Photos and videos circulating online show Elordi walking into the venue alongside Olivia Jade, 25, just after posing solo for photographers on the red carpet, PageSix said.

Eyewitnesses shared that Olivia waited off to the side while Jacob greeted the press.

She then joined him as they made their way up the theatre steps, with Elordi even helping carry the train of her white dress — a small gesture that quickly caught fans' attention.

The "Dancing With the Stars" alum attempted to keep a low profile by wearing dark sunglasses.

It looks like Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi are still feeling euphoric about each other. See photos from their reunion: https://t.co/CgnjvdEscF pic.twitter.com/kn88sRZGf5 — E! News (@enews) September 9, 2025

Olivia Jade Attends Elordi's Premiere Amid Glen Powell Rumors

Their joint appearance comes barely a month after reports surfaced in August claiming the two had broken up again.

Olivia later shared a video on social media referencing "uncomfortable changes" and the emotional challenges she was facing, which many interpreted as a nod to their reported split.

According to TMZ, the pair has had a long and public history. First linked in 2021, Jacob and Olivia dated on and off through 2022 before reportedly reconciling last summer.

Despite periods of distance, they've continued to spark interest with occasional sightings and appearances together.

Adding to the intrigue, Olivia was spotted dining with actor Glen Powell in New York City just days before the Toronto event.

Photos showed them leaving a restaurant with friends, including Olivia's mom, Lori Loughlin. Sources, however, told Us Weekly that Powell and Giannulli are "close friends" and "not dating."

Neither Elordi nor Giannulli has publicly commented on their relationship status following the Toronto outing, and reps for both have not responded to media inquiries.

Fans attending the premiere quickly posted images and videos of the two on social media, fueling speculation about a possible reconciliation.