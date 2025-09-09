Prince Harry marked the third year of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II by a personal commemoration of the monarch's burial site, incidentally only after King Charles had given him the green light.

He made a short trip to the U.K. to attend the WellChild Awards, one of his several charity engagements, and went to St. George's Chapel to pay tribute to the late monarch as well as pay homage to the other members of the royal family with whom she is buried.

"This was a highly personal gesture," a palace aide told reporter Rob Shuter. "The King wanted to make sure Harry had access."

Prince Harry laid a wreath for his late Grandmother Queen Elizabeth the second at Windsor Castle on the first day of his trip to the UK. But there was no reconciliation between him and his brother, Prince William, despite them just being a few miles apart.



The Duke of Sussex… pic.twitter.com/qKa3on8HWK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 9, 2025

Brothers Remain Distant

Despite being in Windsor, Harry did not see his brother, Prince William. The Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton attended a Women's Institute event nearby to honor the queen's decades of service. A royal insider said, "The brothers are still oceans apart. Even grief can't bridge that divide."

The absence of communication indicates that the bond between Harry and the rest of the royal family remains strained, particularly following the publication of his memoir and the launch of his Netflix series, in which he discussed his life as a royal.

The time when the queen died in 2022 has also become a matter of discussion, with people describing the family's reaction and the atmosphere in the palace.

Harry reportedly demanded that Meghan Markle be allowed at Balmoral Castle as the monarch's health declined. Charles "strongly resisted" the request, which delayed a military flight carrying Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and William to Scotland.

A friend of William's told the Daily Beast, "It was insane. They had just spent two years slagging off the entire family and calling them racists... and then he is texting him, saying, 'Can we get a lift with you?' I think if it had just been Harry, maybe a way could have been found. But Meghan, too? Er, no thanks."

Dispute Over Balmoral

Harry recounted the moment in "Spare," writing that his father called him personally: "He said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn't want... her. No other wives were coming. Kate wasn't coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn't." Harry claimed he challenged Charles' reasoning, calling it "nonsensical, and disrespectful."

The Duke of Sussex eventually took a separate flight to Scotland.

In his book, he alleged that he learned of the queen's death through a BBC news alert.

Buckingham Palace later disputed that account, saying that Harry was informed before the announcement was made public.