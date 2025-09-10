Warner Bros. Discovery has filed a federal lawsuit against Dish Network's Sling TV streaming service, alleging that the company's new short-term viewing packages violate its licensing agreement and breach contract terms.

The entertainment giant filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in New York federal court, following Disney's similar legal action against Dish in August. Warner Bros. Discovery claims that Sling TV's recently launched "Day Pass," "Weekend Pass," and "Week Pass" offerings infringe upon existing distribution contracts that were designed around traditional monthly subscription models.

Sling TV introduced these flexible passes in August 2025, just before the start of the college football season. The passes allow viewers to access live television for as little as 24 hours without committing to a monthly subscription. The Day Pass costs $4.99 and provides access to 34 channels, including ESPN, TNT, CNN, and other popular networks. The Weekend Pass costs $9.99 for access from Friday through Sunday, while the Week Pass costs $14.99 for seven days of streaming.

The lawsuit argues that these short-term passes threaten the traditional pay television business model that relies on steady monthly subscription revenue. Warner Bros. Discovery contends that its programming agreements with Dish were structured around monthly payments and that the new passes exceed the rights granted under their existing contracts.

The complaint claims that Dish explicitly marketed the passes as allowing consumers to access content "without a subscription," which Warner Bros. Discovery claims violates their distribution agreements. The media company is seeking unspecified damages and a court injunction to prevent Dish from continuing to offer these packages.

The lawsuit has broader industry implications, as other distributors have reportedly contacted Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery about offering similar short-term packages following Sling's launch. This development threatens to disrupt established relationships between content providers and distributors that have been built around predictable monthly revenue streams.

Dish has defended its new offerings through its parent company, EchoStar, with a spokesperson stating that "Sling TV has revolutionized the traditional model of costly, inflexible bundles" and that the passes represent "pay-as-you-go immediate access" that "challenges the antiquated pricing strategies of established players."

The legal dispute highlights the ongoing tension between traditional media companies and streaming services as they navigate changing viewer preferences and the evolution of television consumption habits.

Both Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney argue that allowing consumers to purchase single-day access to content could undermine the financial model that supports their extensive programming investments, particularly in sports and original content.

Sling TV continues to offer the passes despite the pending litigation, with the service still available for purchase on its website.