Riley Keough has been thrust into the spotlight after a new lawsuit made startling claims about her alleged biological connection to John Travolta's youngest son, Ben.

The lawsuit, filed by Brigitte Kruse, a former business partner of Priscilla Presley, alleges that Keough provided her eggs to help Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, conceive their child, who was born in 2010.

The claims have not been proven in court and are strongly denied by Presley family representatives.

According to court papers obtained by media outlets this week, Kruse claims the arrangement was private and involved compensation.

According to PageSix, the filing alleges that Keough received between $10,000 and $20,000 along with an older model Jaguar as part of the agreement.

The documents do not include evidence to support the claim, but they place it within a larger legal dispute tied to the Presley family's business and estate matters.

The lawsuit further alleges that Keough agreed to provide her eggs after her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, had once offered to help Travolta and Preston conceive.

Kruse claims that Lisa Marie later stepped back from the plan and that concerns about her drug use played a role in the couple's alleged decision not to proceed with her eggs. These claims, like the others in the filing, remain unverified.

Riley Keough Allegations Rejected

The allegations appear in an amended lawsuit originally filed by Kruse and Kevin Fialko against Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, over breach of contract, Parade reported.

The filing claims tensions grew after Lisa Marie Presley's death in 2023, describing a broader conflict involving control of the Presley estate and financial disagreements.

The lawsuit suggests Kruse and Fialko were caught in the middle as negotiators during that time.

Priscilla Presley's attorney, Marty Singer, has firmly denied the accusations involving Keough.

He said the allegations have nothing to do with the actual legal claims in the case and accused Kruse of causing unnecessary pain to the Presley family.

Singer called the statements shameful and misleading, making clear that the family disputes the story laid out in the lawsuit.

Travolta, now 71, shared three children with Preston: Jett, who died in 2009, daughter Ella Bleu, and son Ben.

Preston died in 2020 after battling breast cancer. Keough, 36, is married to stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen and is a mother herself.