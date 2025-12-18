Charles James Spencer-Churchill, the 12th Duke of Marlborough and a distant relative of Princess Diana and Winston Churchill, has been charged with three counts of intentional strangulation in the United Kingdom.

The alleged incidents reportedly occurred over an 18-month period between November 2022 and May 2024 in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, according to police and multiple reports.

The 70-year-old aristocrat, formerly known as Jamie Blandford, was arrested on May 13, 2024, following allegations made by a single victim.

Authorities say the attacks were non-fatal, and the name of the alleged victim has not been disclosed.

A motive for the alleged strangulation has also not been made public. Spencer-Churchill is scheduled to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 18.

Spencer-Churchill resides at Blenheim Palace, the 300-year-old family estate and birthplace of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, NBC News reported.

While the palace is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and popular with tourists, it is owned and managed by the Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation, which clarified that the charges involve the duke's personal life.

A spokesperson said the foundation could not comment on the case, stating, "The foundation is not owned or managed by the Duke of Marlborough, but by independent entities run by boards of trustees."

Spencer-Churchill Charged in Non-Fatal Strangulation

The duke inherited the title in 2014 following the death of his father, the 11th Duke of Marlborough.

He was previously married twice and went by the Marquess of Blandford before taking on the dukedom.

Spencer-Churchill has a long family history of high-profile events and controversies.

His father reportedly sought to disinherit him over disputes regarding the Blenheim estate, and the duke has publicly acknowledged struggles with drug addiction.

Blenheim Palace has also been the site of notable events, including visits by King Charles III, the late Duchess of Cornwall, and even former US President Donald Trump.

The estate also made headlines in 2019 when thieves stole a $6 million 18-carat golden toilet.

According to US Magazine, in addition to the strangulation charges, Spencer-Churchill is facing legal proceedings in January 2026 for allegedly driving 80 mph in a 50 mph zone and failing to provide the identity of a driver who committed an offense, according to the Oxford Mail.

Spencer-Churchill is the oldest surviving son of the 11th Duke and Susan Mary Hornby and is related through the Spencer family line to the late Princess Diana.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed the charges Wednesday, describing the alleged attacks as non-fatal.