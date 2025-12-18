Nearly a week after actor Peter Greene was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment, loved ones and longtime friends are still searching for answers.

Greene, best known for roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," was 60 when he was discovered on Dec. 12 in his Clinton Street home.

His cause of death has not yet been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to a neighbor who spoke to local media, Greene was found lying face down, with blood visible at the scene.

Investigators also discovered a handwritten note nearby that read, "I'm still a Westie," a phrase believed to reference a 1970s Irish-American gang from Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen, Marca reported.

Authorities have not explained the note's meaning or whether it is linked to Greene's death.

Friends say the sudden loss does not make sense based on how Greene seemed just days earlier.

His longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, said there were no signs that the actor was thinking about harming himself.

"Not at all," Edwards said, noting that Greene was in good spirits two days before he was found. Edwards added that Greene was looking ahead to future work and was preparing to narrate an upcoming documentary project they had discussed together.

Friends Remember Peter Greene as Generous and Caring

According to PageSix, Greene had been open in the past about his struggles with addiction and had spoken publicly about a suicide attempt in 1996.

Even so, those closest to him say the idea that he would take his own life now feels unthinkable.

His friend of 27 years, New York actor and musician Skam Dust, said Greene was making plans for New Year's Eve and was excited to spend time with friends. He described Greene as someone full of ideas and energy, not despair.

Another friend, who asked not to be named, said Greene's past battles with drugs had always worried those around him.

Friends would sometimes check on him when he went quiet, knowing he liked to retreat for long stretches to read scripts and reflect. Still, there was no clear sign he had returned to drug use.

Greene built a memorable career playing intense characters, including Zed in "Pulp Fiction" and villain Dorian Tyrell in "The Mask."

Off-screen, friends remember him as generous and deeply caring.

Edwards said Greene would "give you the shirt off his back," while Skam Dust called him a "warm, loving gangster," a phrase that captured both his tough roles and kind heart.