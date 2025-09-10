Oprah Winfrey looked nearly unrecognizable in her latest Instagram post, where she showed off her dramatic weight loss while introducing a new book club pick.

In the photo, the 71-year-old media icon stood outdoors in a colorful V-neck blouse and sleek leather pants, holding "All the Way to the River" by Elizabeth Gilbert.

The post quickly grabbed attention, not only for the book but for Oprah's noticeably slimmed-down figure.

Fans were quick to notice the transformation, though Oprah had turned off comments, likely to avoid speculation about her weight loss methods.

According to DailyMail, her appearance follows her public admission that she has been using a doctor-prescribed GLP-1 medication, which is commonly used for managing type 2 diabetes and aiding in weight loss.

"I now use it as I feel I need it — as a tool to avoid yo-yoing," Oprah told People magazine in a December 2023 interview. She said the medication gave her a sense of "relief, redemption, and not something to be ashamed of."

Oprah Winfrey, 71, looks almost unrecognizable amid dramatic Ozempic weight loss journey https://t.co/Oot7EIQmKU — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 9, 2025

Read more: Oprah Winfrey Teases Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over Their Sussex Family Name

Oprah Changes Her Stance on Weight Loss Drugs After Years of Struggle

Oprah previously criticized weight loss drugs, once calling them an "easy way out." However, after years of battling public and private weight struggles, she changed her stance.

"I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," she added.

She first began her current health journey after knee surgery in 2021. "After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week," she explained.

By July 2023, she shifted her approach and spoke with medical professionals about the role of medication in managing her weight.

At her highest, Oprah weighed 237 pounds. She admitted on her podcast that the medication helped silence the "food noise" she had lived with for decades, HelloMagazine reported.

"I realized the first time I took a GLP-1 that thin people aren't even thinking about food the way I do," she said.

While many know Oprah as a longtime WeightWatchers supporter — even owning a 10% stake in the company at one point — she stepped down from its board after disclosing her use of weight loss medication.

Despite criticism, Oprah says her decision to speak openly came from a desire to end the shame.

"As a person who has been shamed for so many years [about my weight], I am just sick of it," she told viewers during a panel on obesity and wellness hosted by "Oprah Daily."