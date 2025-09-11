Kathy Bates is shutting down critics who say her dramatic weight loss came only from using Ozempic.

The 77-year-old actress revealed she lost about 100 pounds over several years and insists the majority of her progress came from lifestyle changes, not just medication.

In a new interview with Variety published Wednesday, Sept. 10, Bates admitted that she did use Ozempic, but only after years of hard work.

"People say, 'Well, it was the Ozempic.' F— you, it was the Ozempic!" Bates said.

"It took me years to do this. I got this diagnosis about diabetes — my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril. When they said 'diabetes,' I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight. And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off."

According to People, the Oscar-winning star first began her health journey in 2017 after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

She explained that her family history of the disease scared her into making changes.

Kathy Bates shared last year that her struggles with food were tied to fear and feelings of low self-worth, describing how eating became both a comfort and a way of pushing back against her own insecurities. "It terrified me. It scared me straight."

Kathy Bates Shares Niece's Tip That Changed Her Eating Habits

Bates started cutting out soda and junk food and leaned on mindful eating. She credited her niece for teaching her to recognize her body's signals.

"At some point when you're eating, you have this involuntary sigh, and that's your brain and stomach saying you've had enough," Bates once shared. "The trick is to pay attention and push your plate away."

By 2019, she had lost 60 pounds and continued to slim down over the next several years, US Magazine said. She eventually shed 100 pounds, a milestone she celebrated with a mix of disbelief and pride.

Recently, Bates recalled breaking down in tears after trying on a dress she thought would never fit. "I just started crying and crying," she said. "I'm still figuring out what it's like to be without all of that weight."

Now starring in CBS's "Matlock," Bates said her transformation has brought her renewed energy on set.

She reflected on how getting healthy lined up perfectly with the opportunity to take on the new role, calling the timing remarkable.

Bates has admitted that Ozempic supported the final stretch of her weight-loss journey, but she stressed that the change didn't happen quickly.

She explained that reaching her goal required years of steady effort and determination.