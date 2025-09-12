Kevin Federline isn't backing down after Sam Asghari took a swipe at him, calling him a "professional father" to Britney Spears' sons.

Instead of getting angry, Federline turned the comment into a badge of honor.

Asghari made the remark during a recent interview with TMZ, referring to Federline's upcoming memoir, "You Thought You Knew," which is set to be released on October 21.

"He was a professional father," Asghari said, joking that the book could double as a parenting manual.

Rather than firing back harshly, Federline simply shrugged it off. "Being a professional dad is exactly what every father should aim for," he responded.

The former dancer has had full legal and physical custody of his and Spears' two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, since 2008.

Federline, now 46, moved to Hawaii in 2023 with his wife Victoria Prince and their children, including Sean and Jayden.

"Raising my kids in Hawaii was the best decision I've ever made," he shared, showing no signs of regret or tension.

Kevin Federline laughs off 'professional father' comment, takes it as praise. More: https://t.co/VEu7NawzbQ pic.twitter.com/age9gpEN87 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 12, 2025

Federline Says He Faced Heartbreak While Raising Britney's Kids

His memoir promises to be a personal and emotional look into his life in the spotlight. "This book is extremely intimate and transparent,"

According to Cosmopolitan, Federline said in a press release. "I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule—all while becoming the father my children needed."

Sam Asghari, who finalized his divorce from Spears in late 2024, said his comment wasn't meant to stir drama, but many took it as a subtle shade aimed at Federline's long-standing role in Britney's sons' lives.

Federline shares four other children outside of his relationship with Spears—two with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson and two with his current wife.

In 2023, Spears agreed to let Sean and Jayden move to Hawaii with their dad, according to Federline's attorney.

"It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," the lawyer told People at the time.

Earlier this year, Spears revealed on Instagram that she had reunited with her younger son, Jayden, after nearly three years apart.

"He's a man and I cry every day of my life because of the miracle and genius he is," she wrote.