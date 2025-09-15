Prince Harry has given a strong defense of his book Spare, stating it was written to set the record straight on stories already public, while visiting Ukraine following his first face-to-face encounter with his father, King Charles, in more than a year.

In an interview with The Guardian in Kyiv, Harry dismissed claims that his revelations in Spare were a violation of privacy or family trust.

Before speaking, Harry stated, "I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative."

He then explained what motivated him to write the book, "The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there."

Expanding further on how the memoir fits into his overall relationship with public perception, he continued, "One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected."

He also denied claims that he had broadcast private family disputes for publicity: "I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public."

And on the issue of accountability or revenge, Harry maintained that his conscience is clear.

"It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear. It is not about revenge, it is about accountability."

During his trip, Harry also participated in a ceremony that celebrated the sacrifices of troops' families.

He honored "the wives and mothers who keep their loved ones on the straight and narrow" by stating: "They deserve as much respect as anyone who serves."

Harry's Ukraine visit saw him tour war‑injured centers and adult and children's rehabilitation facilities in the presence of his Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry met with authorities, including Ukraine's veteran affairs minister, Natalia Kalmykova, to see how the foundation can increase support for those living with life‑altering injuries.

He also provided reassurance to veterans and reentering civilians, reassuring them of times of doubt, but emphasizing support and hope.

"You will feel lost at times, like you lack purpose, but however dark those days are, there is light at the end of the tunnel.."

"You just need to look for it, because there will always be someone — a mother, father, sibling, friend, or comrade — there to pick you up."

Harry tapped into themes of openness and mental health in his speech, encouraging others not to stay quiet.

"Don't stay silent. Silence will hold you in the dark. Open up to your friends and family because in doing so you give them permission to do the same."

The visit comes after days spent in the UK, where he reconnected with King Charles, fueling rumors of reconciliation in his relationship with the royal family.