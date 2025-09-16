Actor Nicholas Braun, known for his role as Cousin Greg on HBO's hit series "Succession," entered a not guilty plea on Friday to misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from his Labor Day weekend arrest in New Hampshire.

Braun, 37, authorized his attorney to enter the plea on his behalf for charges of DUI impairment and operating without lights. The actor was initially scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Tuesday, but that hearing was canceled after the plea was entered.

The Emmy-nominated actor was arrested on August 30 at 11:15 p.m. by Moultonborough Police Department officers during a traffic stop on Lee Road. Police took Braun into custody on suspicion of "DUI-impairment" and operating his vehicle without lights. He was booked at Carroll County jail and released on his own recognizance without bail after spending approximately one hour in custody.

As part of his bail conditions, a judge ordered Braun to refrain from "any use of alcohol, and use of any narcotic drug or controlled substance" while his case moves through the legal system. The order creates an ironic situation for the actor, who owns Ray's bar in New York City but now cannot consume any alcohol.

No mugshot was taken of Braun during his arrest because the police camera was reportedly not working at the time. The Moultonborough Police Department has stated it will not release any police reports, cruiser video, or body-worn camera footage during prosecution.

Braun's trial is not expected to take place until January 2026. His representatives have not issued any public statements regarding the incident.

The actor rose to fame playing Greg Hirsch, the awkward great-nephew of media mogul Logan Roy, throughout "Succession's" four-season run from 2018 to 2023. His performance earned him three Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, along with one Critics' Choice nomination and two Screen Actors Guild awards.

Before "Succession," Braun appeared in Disney films including "Sky High," "Minutemen," and "Princess Protection Program." His recent work includes portraying both Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson in the 2024 film "Saturday Night" and starring in "Splitsville," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Moultonborough is a small town of approximately 5,000 residents located on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee, about two hours north of Boston. The incident occurred during the busy Labor Day weekend in the popular vacation destination.