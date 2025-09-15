Veteran actress Patricia Crowley, whose extensive television career included memorable roles in the daytime dramas "Port Charles" and "Generations," died Sunday in Los Angeles at age 91.

Her son, Jon Hookstratten, confirmed that she passed away from natural causes just days before her 92nd birthday.

Crowley appeared in more than 250 episodes of the ABC soap opera "Port Charles," where she portrayed Mary Scanlon from 1997 to 2003. She also had a significant role in the NBC daytime drama "Generations," appearing in over 60 episodes from 1989 to 1990. Her extensive work in daytime television made her a familiar face to soap opera audiences throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Born on September 17, 1933, in Olyphant, Pennsylvania, Crowley began her entertainment career in the early 1950s and quickly gained recognition. She earned a Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year in 1954 for her performances in "Forever Female" and "Money from Home," sharing the honor with actresses Bella Darvi and Barbara Rush. This early recognition launched a career that would span more than six decades and encompass over 100 film and television credits.

While known to later audiences for her soap opera work, Crowley achieved perhaps her greatest fame starring as Joan Nash in the NBC sitcom "Please Don't Eat the Daisies," which aired from 1965 to 1967. The series, based on the 1960 film starring Doris Day, featured Crowley as a newspaper columnist who challenged traditional housewife stereotypes of the era. Though the show did not achieve high ratings during its original run, it found a loyal following through reruns in the 1970s.

Throughout her career, Crowley made guest appearances on numerous classic television series, including "The Twilight Zone," "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," "Maverick," and "77 Sunset Strip." She also appeared in nighttime dramas, including 10 episodes of "Dynasty" in 1986 as Emily Fallmont and episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2005. Her film work included collaborations with major stars of the era, including appearances in Martin and Lewis comedies and alongside actors like Tony Curtis and Dean Martin.

Crowley continued working well into the 2000s, with appearances on "The Closer" in 2006 and "Cold Case" in 2009. She is survived by her husband, Andy Friendly, and her children. Hookstratten, who serves as an executive vice president at Sony Pictures Entertainment, announced his mother's passing.