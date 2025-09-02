Oscar-nominated actor Graham Greene, known for his unforgettable role in "Dances With Wolves," has died at the age of 73.

Greene passed away on Monday in Stratford, Ontario, according to his representatives. His agent described his death as being due to natural causes but did not reveal specific details about his condition.

The actor was widely recognized for his role as Kicking Bird, the Sioux medicine man, in the 1990 film "Dances With Wolves." His powerful performance earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1991. The film, directed by Kevin Costner, was highly acclaimed and won seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

Born on June 22, 1952, in Ohsweken on the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario, Canada, Greene belonged to the Oneida Nation. He started his acting career with a television debut in 1979 on the Canadian series "The Great Detective," followed by his first film role in "Running Brave" in 1983. His breakthrough Hollywood role came with "Dances With Wolves," which launched a successful career spanning over four decades.

Besides "Dances With Wolves," Greene appeared in many notable films such as "The Green Mile," where he played a death row inmate, "Maverick," "Die Hard with a Vengeance," and "Molly's Game." He was also featured in television shows like "Reservation Dogs," "The Last of Us," "1883," and "Tulsa King," expanding his reach beyond film into popular TV series.

Throughout his career, Greene was a passionate advocate for Indigenous representation in film and television. He earned numerous awards, including multiple Gemini Awards, a Grammy, and was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada. His dedication to the craft and his advocacy left a significant impact on both the Indigenous community and the entertainment industry at large.

Greene is survived by his wife and family. A memorial event is expected to be announced. His legacy remains through the rich characters he portrayed and his role in advancing the profile of Indigenous actors in mainstream media.

The veteran actor's death marks the loss of a remarkable talent and respected figure in Hollywood and Indigenous arts. His work continues to inspire many across generations.