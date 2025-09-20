Oprah Winfrey's dramatic weight loss has been one of the biggest celebrity talking points of 2025, but her latest appearance sent social media into a frenzy for a different reason.

A new photo from New York Fashion Week showed Winfrey in a blue button-up layered over a white lace turtleneck, with black leather pants and matching boots. The 71-year-old's sleek look drew praise, until the conversation shifted to her hands.

"71 in the hands ... It's in the hands," one person wrote under the viral post.

Another commented, "Can't put makeup on your hands." Some users zoomed in, comparing her hands to the "crypt keeper."

She got them Dracula hands.💀😭 — FD (@fdeee360) September 14, 2025

Besides the hands and undoubtedly the feet, take them pants off I bet I’ll see 71. — Patriot Cards (@PatriotCards444) September 13, 2025

On the neck.. Right under the polo neck..

And on the elbows. pic.twitter.com/UrnhZZwKja — Sxnele Xaso | XS.. (@Interim_XS) September 14, 2025

Oprah's Weight Loss Still a Hot Topic

Winfrey's health journey has kept her in the spotlight all year. She revealed in January that she started using a GLP-1 medication to help control her appetite after decades of struggling with weight.

"All these years, I thought that thin people had more willpower," she said earlier this year. "Then I realized ... they're not even thinking about it. They're eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full."

The TV icon has faced constant commentary on her changing look. Paparazzi photos of her leaving a gym in March led to claims that the shots were staged.

In June, she was seen boarding a boat for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in a purple cut-out gown, sparking another wave of body-focused posts. "Her skin waved before her hands did," one critic wrote at the time.

The latest round of chatter came after her New York Fashion Week appearances where she wore tailored outfits that showed her reduced figure. Despite the barrage of discussions about her weight, she has been open about her health decisions and the embarrassment that she has worked through.

According to Winfrey, she chose to take weight loss medication after a knee surgery in 2021.

In the beginning, she turned down the offer, feeling that she had to "do this on my own".

She eventually let go of that guilt. "As a person who has been shamed for so many years [about my weight], I am just sick of it," she said on her panel show.