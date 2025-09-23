Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday night after a week-long suspension by ABC over remarks made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk and former President Donald Trump.

According to PageSix, the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, released a statement Monday confirming the show's return.

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," the company stated.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

The late-night host was suspended last Wednesday after making pointed remarks during his monologue about Kirk's alleged assassin and Trump's response to the killing. Kirk was fatally shot on September 10.

Kimmel had criticized what he called political games being played in the aftermath and mocked Trump for commenting on White House renovations instead of addressing Kirk's death directly.

"He's at the fourth stage of grief: construction," Kimmel joked at the time.

The reaction to Kimmel's comments was swift. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced plans to review the situation, and major TV station groups, including Sinclair and Nexstar, pulled the show from their local ABC affiliates.

ABC also initially announced that "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" would be "pre-empted indefinitely."

AND there it is! Kimmel is back.



Note that ABC and Disney didn’t bring him back because of morals, ethics, the law, or any noble reasons.



They’re brought him back because they lost billions of dollars.

Boycotts can work.

Money is the only language corporate greed understands. pic.twitter.com/qaoLNCoSZs — Bobby Umar | Keynote Speaker 🇨🇦 (@raehanbobby) September 22, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel Set to Return, But Not All ABC Stations Will Air Show

Amid public backlash and protests from fellow celebrities and media figures, internal discussions between Kimmel's team and Disney leadership — including CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment Chair Dana Walden — continued over the weekend, Deadline said.

The final decision to bring Kimmel back was reportedly made Monday morning after a series of calls and last-minute agreements.

Despite the show's return, not all ABC stations will be airing it. Sinclair Broadcast Group confirmed that it will continue to replace "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with news programming while evaluating the show's future on its channels.

"Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show's potential return," Sinclair said.

Insiders revealed that Kimmel, 57, was "livid" over the suspension and has been exploring options to leave his contract with ABC.

One source close to the host said, "Jimmy is pissed over the decision to suspend him... He is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract."

Still, Tuesday night's return is expected to go ahead with a live audience in the Hollywood studio. Guest details remain unconfirmed, but production is expected to resume at full scale.

How Kimmel will address the controversy on-air is unknown. But as one source put it: "Jimmy will say what Jimmy wants to say."