Taylor Swift has reportedly cut ties with Blake Lively after a process server was arrested outside Travis Kelce's Kansas home, an incident insiders say was the "last straw" for the singer.

Swift saw the September 15 arrest as humiliating and unnecessary, viewing it as the moment her long-running friendship with Lively collapsed.

According to Variety, the arrest involved Justin Lee Fisher, a former police officer, who allegedly jumped a fence in the private Leawood neighborhood while trying to serve Swift deposition papers on behalf of director Justin Baldoni's legal team. Fisher now faces trespassing charges.

"For Taylor, that arrest was it. She believes Blake opened the door to all of this, and watching a process server get handcuffed at Travis' home because of Blake's lawsuit was humiliating." Another insider added that Swift has faced stalkers and security issues before, but sees being pulled into Lively's legal fight as a form of "betrayal," a source told Radar Online.

The legal dispute stems from Lively's December 2024 lawsuit, which accused Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios partners of sexual harassment and retaliation during the production of "It Ends With Us."

Baldoni denies the allegations and filed countersuits, some of which were dismissed earlier this year.

In January, Lively's attorneys told E! News that her federal case "involves serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation, backed by concrete facts," warning that attempts to discredit her were "classic tactics" meant to silence victims.

Radar Online reports that Swift had already started pulling back from Lively earlier this year. Friends noticed she was no longer including Lively in her inner circle, and Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.

Court documents reportedly revealed that Lively referred to Swift and Reynolds as her "dragons" in private messages. Those close to the singer say she found the term manipulative and demeaning, TMZ reported.

"She doesn't want to be anyone's weapon in a fight, least of all in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit," one friend told the outlet.

Judge Lewis Liman recently sided with Swift's legal team, ruling she had "no material role" in the dispute and denying Baldoni's request to extend the deposition deadline.

End of a Decade-Long Friendship

Swift and Lively's friendship dates back to 2014. Swift is the godmother to Lively and Reynolds' daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, whose names appeared on her 2020 album "Folklore." James' voice even featured on Swift's 2017 single "Gorgeous."

Despite the history, insiders told the outlet that Swift now considers the friendship permanently over. "There's no coming back," one source said.

"The arrest has killed their friendship for good in Taylor's mind."

The case, Blake Lively v. Wayfarer Studios LLC, et al, is set for trial in March 2026, with depositions scheduled to wrap by September 30.