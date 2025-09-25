Brooklyn Beckham has publicly addressed reports of a feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, saying he's focusing on his marriage to Nicola Peltz and is content with life away from family drama.

The 26-year-old photographer insisted that outside noise won't affect him and that he's grateful for the support he receives from his wife. He said there will "always be people saying negative things."

Tensions within the Beckham family flared at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in April 2022, when Marc Anthony unexpectedly invited Victoria onto the dance floor instead of the bride, leaving Nicola in tears. That moment reportedly marked the beginning of a deterioration in Brooklyn's relationship with both parents and fueled speculation of an ongoing feud. Since then, Brooklyn and Nicola have skipped major family events, including David's 50th birthday party in May and Victoria's recent fashion show in Paris, further stoking the rumors.

Despite the public reports, Brooklyn emphasized that neither he nor Nicola has cut off ties entirely, and that efforts to reconnect continue. The couple has supposedly "always tried to maintain a connection" with his family, but underlying issues remain unresolved. Notably, Brooklyn reached out to his younger sister, Harper, on her 14th birthday in July, posting a heartfelt message on Instagram that read, "Happy Birthday Harper. We love you."

Brooklyn's comments came as he participated in a celebrity golf match at Bethpage Black in New York, where he teamed with former NBA star Toni Kukoč against comedian Colin Jost and NFL legend Eli Manning. He described the experience as a fun diversion from the headlines and said that no amount of criticism would change his priorities.

Although neither David nor Victoria has issued a formal public response to Brooklyn's statements, reports suggest David has privately attempted to mend fences by checking in with his son. The football legend remains hopeful for reconciliation, but recognizes that any rapprochement must come from Brooklyn himself.

For now, Brooklyn appears determined to chart his own course. With Nicola by his side and a busy life building his creative ventures, he insists that family tensions won't distract him from what matters most: his marriage and personal happiness.