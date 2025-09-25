ABC is betting big on Jimmy Kimmel's return to late night.

After nearly a week off the air, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is back Tuesday night, and executives are hoping for a ratings surge that will help the network close out the month on top.

According to The US Sun, ABC executives have spent days in closed-door meetings with Kimmel and his team in Los Angeles to prepare for the comeback.

One insider said the network views Kimmel as "an icon for free speech" and expects strong numbers, provided he "plays his cards right."

The return comes as ABC faces an unusual showdown with two of its biggest affiliate groups, Sinclair and Nexstar.

Both companies announced plans to preempt Kimmel's show following the host's controversial remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing.

Nexstar said its decision was based on what it called Kimmel's "ill-timed and insensitive" comments. In a statement to Deadline, the company said it would not bring the show back until it receives "assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue."

Sinclair said Monday it would pull the show from its ABC affiliates and air news programming instead, though talks with Disney remain ongoing.

But sources told The US Sun that Disney is drawing a hard line, warning affiliates that pulling the show risks their contracts.

"If you lose all that programming, you'll lose all those viewers," the insider said, pointing to the potential loss of Monday Night Football and other ABC staples.

The source suggested Sinclair and Nexstar were "posturing for the White House" as Nexstar seeks FCC approval for its proposed takeover of competitor Tegna.

How Kimmel Got Pulled

Kimmel's late-night program was suspended last week just minutes before a scheduled taping after his monologue on Sept. 15 drew backlash. The comedian joked that former President Donald Trump was at the "fourth stage of grief: construction" while discussing Kirk's killing, which critics called offensive.

ABC said in a statement to ABC News that production was halted to avoid "further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country." The network spent several days in discussions with Kimmel before deciding to reinstate the show.

Kimmel acknowledged the controversy but stood by his approach.

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," the host said during his Tuesday monologue, his voice breaking. He also sent condolences to Kirk's widow and said he understood why some viewers were upset.

Big Night for ABC

The network's gamble paid off. Reuters reported that the first episode drew 6.26 million viewers, according to early Nielsen data. Even with 23% of U.S. households unable to watch due to the affiliate blackout, the show delivered its highest regularly scheduled ratings since March 2015.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the show posted a 0.87 rating. Kimmel seized the opportunity to throw a mock-targeted jab at Trump's comments about his ratings, joking, "Well, I do tonight!"

The monologue went viral, garnering over 26 million views on YouTube and various social media platforms within a 24-hour period after its initial broadcast.

ABC will continue to face pressure as affiliate negotiations play out, but executives appear confident.

One insider told The U.S. Sun that Disney's legal team is "prepared to fight it out" and sees little downside to standing firm.

Kimmel, whose $48 million contract runs through 2026, is now under pressure to maintain high ratings.

Before the suspension, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" had fallen to 1.1 million total viewers in August, down 43% since January, per USTDVB.