Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, best known for his role in Borat, was recently seen leaving a dinner date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer.

This marks his first public outing with someone new since finalizing his $75 million divorce from actress Isla Fisher, PageSix reported.

According to photos shared by The Sun on Thursday, Cohen, 53, and Palmer were photographed exiting a restaurant separately before getting into the same black Cadillac Escalade limo. The exact location of the dinner was not revealed.

The two reportedly spent around two hours at the restaurant and were seen in deep conversation.

A source close to the situation said, "Despite the age difference, they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about."

Palmer wore a leopard-print mini dress and knee-high leather boots for the evening, while Cohen kept his look casual with a striped button-down shirt, blue T-shirt, and a flat cap.

Reports say the pair first met last month during filmmaker Taika Waititi's 50th birthday party in Ibiza, Spain.

Paris Hilton's Party Follows Sacha-Hannah Dinner Date

The private event, hosted at a villa with guests like Kate Moss and Matt Damon, included a formal dinner followed by dancing in an on-site nightclub.

Palmer, a friend of Waititi's wife Rita Ora, was introduced to Cohen during the celebration.

An insider told sources, "Only a close-knit group were invited. Hannah is a super fun girl and is as clever as she is beautiful. Sacha is a very lucky man to have bagged a date with her."

After the recent dinner, Palmer was spotted heading to another party hosted by Paris Hilton. It remains unclear whether Cohen joined her.

According to DailyMail, Palmer has built a strong social media presence, with over 2 million Instagram followers and more than half a million TikTok fans.

Known for her glamorous travel photos and modeling content, she also runs an OnlyFans account, where she reportedly earned millions in her first year.

Cohen and Isla Fisher, who were married for 14 years and have three children together, finalized their divorce in June 2025.

The couple had announced their separation earlier in April with matching statements on Instagram, calling it the end of their "long tennis match" and asking for privacy for their children.