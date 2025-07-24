Sacha Baron Cohen unveiled his dramatically transformed physique in a recent Men's Fitness UK cover story, revealing the extensive preparation he underwent for his role as Mephisto in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 53-year-old actor showed off his newly muscular build in shirtless gym photos that stunned fans and celebrities alike, with many questioning whether the images were artificially generated.

Cohen quickly addressed the speculation, writing on his Instagram Story, "This is not AI. I really am egotistical enough to do this." The actor candidly admitted to using multiple methods to achieve his physical transformation, stating, "Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers. I did all three."

His reference to Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication increasingly used off-label for weight loss, highlights the comprehensive approach he took to prepare for the demanding Marvel role.

Sacha Baron Cohen debuts ripped physique after Isla Fisher divorce: 'This is not AI' https://t.co/NQjthpYNCx pic.twitter.com/dpLRKNPsAf — Page Six (@PageSix) July 23, 2025

The actor's physical transformation follows Cohen's debut as Mephisto, the devil incarnate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who appeared in the season finale of Disney+'s "Ironheart" series. The character, first created by Stan Lee and John Buscema in Silver Surfer #3 (1968), is described as an extra-dimensional demon who rules a realm he calls Hell and is known for being manipulative, cruel, and sadistically cunning.

Cohen's casting as Mephisto was officially confirmed through Marvel Studios copyright filings in 2023, though his character was initially listed as "Mystery Man" to conceal his true identity. The actor emerged in the "Ironheart" finale as what has been described as a "menacing yet seductive Faustian figure" who had been manipulating the show's primary antagonist, Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood.

The transformation represents a significant departure from Cohen's previous comedic roles, including his iconic portrayal of the titular character in "Borat." Comic book fans have praised the casting choice, particularly noting how Cohen's ability to break the fourth wall aligns with Mephisto's rare superpower demonstrated in comic storylines. His substantial role in "Ironheart" suggests that Marvel Studios has significant plans for the character moving forward in the MCU.

Cohen's commitment to the physical demands of playing a Marvel supervillain demonstrates the serious approach he has taken toward this career, a shift from comedy to blockbuster action roles.