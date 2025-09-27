Jimmy Kimmel's production company is facing a $3 million arbitration claim after a writer alleged a stun gun injured him during the filming of ABC's "The Prank Panel" in 2022.

Daniel Curry, 49, says he suffered a broken fibula and torn ankle ligament after Johnny Knoxville allegedly shocked him with a police-grade taser on set.

The incident was recorded on video, according to court filings reviewed by The US Sun.

Arbitration Moves Forward

Curry filed a negligence and battery lawsuit in 2024, naming Knoxville, ABC Signature Studios, Kimmel's Kimmelot banner, ITV America, and other entities associated with the show.

The case is now moving into arbitration, a private process in which a third party decides the dispute outside of court.

Curry, a longtime writer and producer, served as a consulting producer for the short-lived prank series.

He explained that the incident happened when Eric André tried to tase Knoxville on September 22, 2022, being his first attempt with the taser.

Curry claims Knoxville grabbed the device and entered the room holding it.

"Johnny Knoxville entered the studio from outside with what I now know is a police taser," Curry told The US Sun.

He said Knoxville told him he was "safe" before charging at him. Curry recalls being hit, seizing up, and collapsing. "It seized my body and I went completely rigid and I collapsed into my leg," he said.

The fall, according to court records, caused severe injuries that required months of physical therapy. Curry says he still has permanent limitations.

"I function pretty well, I do my PT exercises, but I don't have a hundred percent functionality," he said.

He also claimed no one from the show followed up with him while he was recovering. Curry told the publication he is speaking publicly now to hold those involved accountable, saying, "I'm trying to write and work and do good work. I'm an artist, not an attention seeker."

Curry further alleged that André attempted to downplay the event, telling him it was typical "Jackass" behavior.

Kimmel's Show Resumes After Brief Suspension

The legal dispute comes as Kimmel returns to his late-night show after ABC suspended him earlier this month over controversial comments about activist Charlie Kirk's death, according to The Guardian.

The network pulled his show for four days before reinstating him, allowing him to resume hosting duties and even thanked President Donald Trump for the spike in viewership, as reported by PEOPLE.