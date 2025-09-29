"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling publicly responded to Emma Watson's recent remarks about their long-standing dispute over transgender issues by sharing a parody video of the actress.

On September 26, the author reposted a parody clip created by comedian IntelLady, who caricatured Watson's extended monologue from her appearance on the "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast. In her caption, Rowling wrote, "I'm here for all the spoofs," alongside a laughing-crying emoji.

The original interview marked Watson's first in-depth public discussion of her disagreement with Rowling since the author's controversial statements about transgender rights began in 2020. Watson told Shetty that she remains hurt that their dialogue "was never made possible" and stressed she could both cherish her personal experiences working with Rowling and oppose the author's views.

"I truly don't believe that having had that experience, and holding the love, support, and beliefs that I do, means I can't and don't treasure Jo and the person I had personal experiences with," Watson said. She added that she hoped those who disagree with her perspective "will still love me," just as she strives to love people whose opinions differ from her own.

IntelLady's parody clip leaned into Watson's conciliatory tone, portraying the actress delivering a circuitous statement about maintaining affection despite opposing viewpoints. The comedian exaggerated Watson's phrasing, joking that one could simultaneously "stand alongside those who wish her harm" while "still holding deep affection." Rowling's decision to highlight the spoof underscored her willingness to mock the nuances of Watson's comments rather than engage directly with the substance of the interview.

Watson's podcast appearance also touched on other topics, including her transition away from acting since 2019's "Little Women" and her desire for open conversation. She told Shetty that in her view, "these things aren't simply one or the other," and expressed a wish for mutual respect despite ideological divides.

The public split between Rowling and other celebrities deepened in 2020, when Rowling released an essay expressing concerns about transgender activism, prompting criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates and her former "Harry Potter" castmates. Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint both condemned the author's rhetoric, affirming that "transgender women are women." Rowling, in turn, declared she would "never forgive" those actors for opposing her stance.