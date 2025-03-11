Nicole Kidman, known for her relentless work ethic in Hollywood, has decided to take a step back after starring in multiple projects for a year.

In 2024 alone, she appeared in several major productions, including "Babygirl," "Netflix's The Perfect Couple," "Season Two of Lioness," and "A Family Affair."

She was also featured in Amazon Prime's limited series Expats and lent her voice to the animated film Spellbound.

Her busy schedule, which included multiple high-profile roles, has garnered attention and even some playful jokes from her peers.

According to DailyMail, at the Golden Globes in January, comedian Nikki Glaser quipped about Kidman's non-stop work life, saying, "Thank you, Nicole, for working so hard!" Glaser also teased Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, for "playing guitar around the house so much that she wants to leave and make 18 movies a year."

Despite these comments, Kidman has earned widespread acclaim for her versatility and commitment to her craft.

Yet, her constant presence in the entertainment world has also raised concerns among fans. Last November, some took to social media to express their feelings, questioning whether Kidman was overworking herself.

One fan commented, "Can you please give other actresses a chance and not be in every single movie out there??"

Kidman Takes a Well-Deserved Break After a Busy Year of Roles and Projects

In response to the public's concerns, Kidman announced that she would be cutting back on her workload.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the SXSW Film & TV Festival, she said, "I was much more out there last year; this year, I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of the year. So, oh well!"

This marked her decision to focus on just a few key roles in 2024, signaling a well-deserved break after years of tireless work.

One of Kidman's final projects this year will be "Holland", a thriller in which she plays a teacher named Nancy, SkyNews said.

The movie, directed by Mimi Cave, centers around Nancy's suspicion that her husband is leading a double life. Kidman's portrayal in "Holland" has already received praise, with Cave highlighting Kidman's strong support for the project, especially in championing the script and the director.

Additionally, Kidman will star in "Scarpetta," a mystery thriller slated for 2025, and continue her work on the "Nine Perfect Strangers" series. Fans can also look forward to the Australian television series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's "The Last Anniversary," which Kidman is set to produce.

As she takes a breather from her intense workload, Kidman is expected to spend more time at home with her husband, country music star Keith Urban, and their two children.