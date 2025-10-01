Disney's 20th Century Studios officially confirmed that a sequel to "The Simpsons Movie" will hit theaters on July 23, 2027, marking exactly 20 years since the beloved animated family's first big-screen adventure.

The announcement came through social media on September 29, 2025, accompanied by a teaser poster featuring Homer Simpson's iconic yellow hand reaching for a pink donut adorned with the number "2" and the tagline "Homer's coming back for seconds."

The sequel has taken the place of a previously scheduled untitled Marvel project on Disney's release calendar, demonstrating the studio's confidence in the Springfield family's box office appeal. This scheduling change means Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will face a longer gap between "Avengers: Doomsday" on December 18, 2026, and "Avengers: Secret Wars" on December 17, 2027.

No plot details or casting information have been revealed for the upcoming film, though many expect the original voice cast to return, including Dan Castellaneta as Homer, Julie Kavner as Marge, Nancy Cartwright as Bart, and Yeardley Smith as Lisa. Series creator Matt Groening, who designed the teaser poster, and longtime collaborator James L. Brooks are expected to be involved in the project.

The original "The Simpsons Movie" premiered in July 2007 and became a massive commercial success, grossing $536 million worldwide against a $75 million production budget. Directed by David Silverman, the film followed Homer's environmental disaster that resulted in Springfield being trapped under a giant glass dome by the Environmental Protection Agency. The movie earned critical acclaim and numerous award nominations, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Discussions about a sequel have persisted for years since the original film's release. In a prophetic moment during the show's 19th season premiere in 2007, Bart Simpson was shown writing on the chalkboard "I will not wait 20 years to make another movie," a gag that has proven remarkably prescient given the sequel's timeline. Series showrunner Matt Selman had previously hinted that streaming platforms like Disney+ have helped maintain the show's cultural relevance and attract new audiences, potentially contributing to renewed interest in a theatrical sequel.

"The Simpsons" series, which debuted as shorts on "The Tracey Ullman Show" in 1987 before becoming a full series in 1989, currently holds the record as the longest-running animated series and sitcom on television. The show is currently in its 37th season and has been renewed through its 40th season, which will air during the 2028-2029 television season. The timing of the movie sequel strategically positions it to arrive one year before the show's historic 40th season milestone.

While specific production details remain under wraps, the confirmation of "The Simpsons Movie" sequel represents a significant bet by Disney on the enduring appeal of the Springfield family after nearly four decades of television success.