After nearly two decades together, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have confirmed their separation, ending a 19-year marriage that once defined Hollywood love stories.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, and the country music star, 57, have been living apart since early summer, multiple sources confirmed to E! News.

The couple, who share two daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14), have not yet filed for divorce, but the separation marks a significant change in their long-standing relationship.

Their last public appearance was in June 2025, when they were photographed attending the FIFA Club World Cup game in Nashville.

Around the same time, Kidman celebrated their 19th anniversary by posting a cozy photo of the two on Instagram. However, behind the scenes, the couple had already begun living separately.

Reports also surfaced that Kidman had applied for residency in Portugal over the summer. Her husband's name was not listed on the form.

A source close to the couple explained that Urban was on tour in the US and unable to attend the appointment in person.

"He is scheduled to submit his application at a later date that works with his tour schedule," the source said.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after almost 20 years https://t.co/80tDZkRdbE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 30, 2025

Keith Urban Once Called Kidman 'The One'

Though neither Kidman nor Urban has made a public statement, a source told People that the actress "didn't want this" and has been trying to save the marriage.

"Nicole's sister has been a rock," the source added. "The entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."

Kidman and Urban's love story began in 2005 at a Hollywood gala. The following year, they married in Sydney, Australia.

Over the years, both have shared deep admiration for one another. In a 2020 interview, Urban said, "She's the one that I was searching for my whole life."

He also credited Kidman with helping him through his journey to sobriety.

Kidman once recalled a moment early in their relationship when she knew Urban was "the one."

According to Elle, on her 38th birthday in 2005, he stood on her New York doorstep at 5 am with gardenias in hand. "That's when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry,'" she said.

The couple made Nashville their home, raising their daughters away from the spotlight. In 2019, Kidman shared, "Our house is always full of kids. I'm so grateful."