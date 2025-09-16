After nearly five years of being together, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have decided to break off their engagement. Two people who know the couple well have ruled out that infidelity was the reason for the split.

Rumors quickly spread online that White had been seen with other women in Austin, Texas. A comment left on Dobrev's Instagram alleged White was spotted with two women at a bar, and that a friend told bystanders not to take photos.

An insider close to White pushed back. "There was absolutely no cheating," the source told The Sun. They explained White was in Austin for work, participating in a fireside chat with AppDirect. "He was with a business manager and a woman on his speaking team and a close friend," the insider added.

Breakup Was a Mutual Decision

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have called off their engagement and split after five years together, People reports. pic.twitter.com/uWtYuH2TQA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2025

Those close to the pair say the split was not sudden. "They just were not the right match," one source said. "They both knew it wasn't going to work out, and they didn't have any wedding plans."

Mutual and amicable were the terms used to describe the separation.

White was on a trip to Asia, and Dobrev was with her family in Europe at that time.

The insider said the relationship had faced struggles for a long time, and the decision to separate came earlier this month.

Nina's Cryptic TikTok Adds Fuel

Days before the split was announced, Dobrev posted a TikTok that fans took as a clue about trouble in the relationship. "How do you sleep at night knowing people don't like you?" she mouthed in the clip, before adding, "With no underwear, in case they wanna kiss my ass." The audio went on to joke, "What's your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder, he's got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew."

She captioned the post with construction emojis.

Just a day before she uploaded a summer photo roundup that showed a picture of her and White in bed together, fans were left shocked by the split announcement.

The pair got together and has been dating since 2020 after meeting at a Tony Robbins seminar in Florida.

They went public that year after sharing photos from a trip to South Africa. They announced their engagement in October 2024 with coordinated posts on Instagram, where Dobrev captioned hers, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️," and White wrote, "She said YES 💍♾️."

Sources say the two remain on good terms despite ending the relationship. Neither Dobrev nor White has commented publicly.