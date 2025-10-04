The story that began with El Señor de los Cielos returns recharged, evolved, and with new faces that promise to leave their mark. The Casillas Dynasty , Telemundo's new superseries, arrives as a spin-off, but with a soul of its own. And it does so with a luxury cast led by Iván Arana , Isabella Castillo , Raúl Méndez , and María Fernanda Yepes , who in an exclusive interview shared almost everything about this new chapter in the Casillas universe.

From spectacular off-screen locations to new alliances, betrayals, and social themes that connect with reality, the series expands the saga and transforms it. The same main cast—Raúl Méndez, Iván Arana, Isabella Castillo, and the "new" María Fernanda Yépes— told me in an interview who's who, who's returning, who's breaking into the story, and what to expect.

Ismael Casillas: The Heir Reloaded

Played by Iván Arana , Ismael is no longer the young man who stood in Aurelio's shadow. He's now a man who makes decisions, who leads, who takes action. "He's a character who has been with me for many years," Arana explained. "I grew up with him, and now I get to enjoy him from a different perspective."

The new installment begins one year after the disappearance of Aurelio Casillas and Rutila , forcing Ismael to take charge of the family and the business. In this power vacuum, his relationship with his cousin Diana becomes the emotional and strategic axis of the plot.

Diana Ahumada: stronger than ever

Isabella Castillo returns as Diana Ahumada, but in a radically different time. Without Rutila and Aurelio, Diana must maintain the family structure while facing internal and external threats. "We're going to see a stronger, more complete Diana, but also more emotionally vulnerable," said Castillo. "Working with Iván is a privilege. We've been friends for years, and that shows on screen."

In addition, Diana and Ismael will have to deal with the arrival of a new character who will change the game for them: Elizabeth Cordero.

Elizabeth Cordero: Chema's ex

María Fernanda Yepes joins the Casillas universe as Elizabeth , a character who, although new to fans, comes with her own story. "Elizabeth is Chema Venegas's ex-wife. She doesn't want to be a part of the drug trade, but she does want to regain her freedom. To do that, she needs to take control of Chema's side of the business," Yepes explained. "And although she doesn't like that world, she's willing to make alliances, even with Ismael, to free herself from her ex's shadow."

Colombian by birth, Mexican by adoption, the actress celebrates this duality on screen and in her real life. "My heart is divided between Colombia and Mexico. This series allows me to represent both cultures," she remarked emotionally.

Is El Chacorta coming back?

Ever since it was leaked that Raúl Méndez was on set, fans went wild. Theories began to circulate. Is Chacorta coming back? Is he a twin? Is he alive? Did he never die?

Méndez neither confirms nor denies. With a raised eyebrow and a knowing smile, he simply says: "I'm here as an accent coach... for now." What he does confirm is that he reconnected with a team "hungry to tell a story well" and that he's excited to see the energy and commitment of this new Casillas generation.

New twists, new flavor

The Casillas Dynasty not only renews its cast, but also its narrative. This spin-off returns with a different vision, marked by a more modern Colombian aesthetic and a more agile narrative that connects with social themes.

"This spin-off isn't just more of the same," explains Isabela Castillo. "It touches on current issues like femicide, female power, broken families, and even Latin American politics. It's action, yes, but with context."

Real filming, no sets

Another important novelty is that the series was filmed in real locations , not on sound stages, something unusual for broadcast television productions. The first episode was filmed in Campeche , and other scenes were shot in different states of Mexico.

"That's evident on the screen," Arana said. "The drone shots, the landscapes, the color... everything lends authenticity."

The legacy continues

What began more than a decade ago as the story of a legendary drug lord is now evolving into a more complex look at a family marked by power, loss, and love. The Casillas Dynasty is heir to a powerful brand, but it doesn't thrive on nostalgia. It's reinventing itself, breathing new life, and daring to explore different paths.

As Raúl Méndez says, "We are not here to repeat, but to elevate."

Premiere

The Casillas Dynasty premieres on October 7, 2025 on Telemundo , and will also be available to stream via Peacock .

Are you ready to dive into this new wave? Hold on, because the Casillas family is back. And this time, the power comes with more drama, more fire, and more heart than ever.