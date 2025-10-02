Attention, fans of the Divo de Juárez! Netflix has just released the first images from Juan Gabriel: Debo, puedo y quiero , a documentary series that promises to be the most intimate and revealing ever made about the most beloved Mexican musical idol on the planet . And yes, we now have an official premiere date: October 30, 2025 at 3:00 a.m. EDT .

Get ready to see the real Alberto Aguilera Valadez like never before: without sets, without sequined outfits, without filters. Just his voice, his gaze, his life. And often, through his own camera.

The soul behind the idol

Over four episodes, Debo, puedo y quiero takes viewers on a deep journey through Juan Gabriel's story, from his humble beginnings to his rise to become a symbol of music, identity, and cultural resilience in Latin America.

What sets this documentary apart from any other is its unprecedented access to the artist's personal archive . Many of the videos were shot by Juanga himself, making this production a confessional and visually unique portrait.

This isn't just about the crowd-pleasing artist. It's an exploration of the man who suffered, loved, lost, and transformed it all into music. Into anthems. Into a legacy.

Who is behind the project?

The film is directed by María José Cuevas , known for documentaries such as Bellas de noche and La dama del silencio: El caso Mataviejitas . Her sensitivity for telling stories of complex and deeply human characters means this documentary series promises to go beyond the myth.

The production is led by Laura Woldenberg and Ivonne Gutiérrez , two prominent figures in Latin American documentary film. Together, they achieved a balance between the emotional, artistic, and journalistic aspects.

What you will see on screen

Home videos recorded by Juan Gabriel since the 1970s

Unpublished testimonies from family, friends and collaborators

Private images of their most vulnerable and creative moments

A look at his childhood, his time at Bellas Artes, his scandals, his losses, and his musical legacy.

And all this accompanied by an emotional soundtrack that reminds us why his songs are the emotional heritage of millions.

Here are the photos that have already been released:

A project to celebrate, cry and sing again

Debo, Puede y Quiero is not just a documentary for fans. It's a window into the story of a man who lived every stage of his life intensely. Who defied stigmas at a time when few dared. Who turned his pain into art. Who broke rules without asking permission.

It's also a reminder that Juan Gabriel didn't die. He lives on in his songs. And now, in this series, too.

Last tip for true fans...

Netflix is expected to accompany the premiere with an official playlist and a virtual tribute event . It's not yet confirmed, but the team behind the documentary has already hinted that "something special" is coming that weekend.

So get the tissues ready, light a candle, and listen to Amor eterno , Querida , or Yo no nací para amar again . Because this October, Juanga's spirit returns to remind us that it is possible, when it is necessary and when it is wanted .