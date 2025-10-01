Eric Dane was seen using a motorized wheelchair this week as the "Grey's Anatomy" alum continues his battle with ALS.

The actor, 52, was spotted at an airport in Washington, DC, where he offered a brief but powerful message to fans.

"Keep the faith, man," Dane said in a slowed, stilted voice when asked what he wanted to share with supporters, according to footage obtained by the Daily Mail. When told that many were wishing him well, he replied, "Thank you, brother."

The appearance marks a noticeable progression in Dane's condition. He wore a black jacket, dark pants, and white Nike sneakers while being assisted by an aide.

His speech appeared slurred at times, and his movements showed the toll ALS has taken since he announced his diagnosis in April.

According to Parade, ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive nervous system disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control. The condition has no cure.

In a June interview with Diane Sawyer, Dane revealed he had already lost full use of his right arm and feared that his legs might be affected next. "It's sobering," he admitted, adding that he expected his left arm would soon weaken as well.

Dane Stays Positive Amid ALS Battle

According to sources, Dane remains determined to focus on living in the present. "He wants to enjoy what he has now because he knows tomorrow isn't promised," the insider said.

"He doesn't want people grieving him while he's still here. He wants positivity around him—that's what drives him nowadays."

Dane's wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, has spoken openly about how their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, are coping with the diagnosis.

"My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it," Gayheart told People. "We have therapists helping us, and we're doing our best with dignity, grace, and love."

Despite his health challenges, Dane has continued to advocate for ALS research. Earlier this month, he appeared in a campaign video for I AM ALS, emphasizing the need for broader access to clinical trials.

Speaking alongside Congressman Eric Swalwell, he explained, "I wanna see my daughters graduate college, get married, maybe have grandkids. I'm gonna fight until the last breath on this one."