Nicole Kidman's marriage to Keith Urban has come apart amid reports that her explicit film "Babygirl" created deep tension between them.

According to multiple sources who spoke with Page Six, Urban struggled with his wife's decision to star in and promote the movie, which centers on sexual dissatisfaction and infidelity.

Kidman, 58, filed for divorce this week after nearly two decades of marriage. Urban, 57, performed on stage in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Thursday without his wedding ring, signaling what insiders say has been a long-brewing split.

In "Babygirl," Kidman plays a CEO who begins an affair with a young intern, portrayed by Harris Dickinson, while married to a husband played by Antonio Banderas.

Directed by Halina Reijn, the film's candid approach to sexuality became a talking point when it premiered at the Venice and Toronto film festivals in 2024.

A source told Page Six that Urban "didn't like the film and he didn't even like Nicole promoting the movie."

Another insider said Urban felt uncomfortable with the story and worried it could make him "a target for ridicule" because of the subject matter.

When an Australian radio host asked Urban in July what it was like seeing his wife "with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes," the country star abruptly ended the call, leaving the hosts puzzled, according to the New York Post. One of them remarked afterward, "I think his team hung up on us because they didn't want us to ask that question."

Though a source later told PEOPLE that Urban didn't leave the interview intentionally, those close to the couple say the moment revealed growing tension behind the scenes.

Kidman and Urban have long balanced their careers on separate continents. He often tours across the U.S. and Australia, while she films projects worldwide. That gap reportedly widened over the past year as Kidman promoted "Babygirl" and other female-directed work, including Mimi Cave's "Holland" and Lulu Wang's "Expats."

Kidman once pledged to work with a female director every 18 months and has followed through. Since 2017, she's collaborated with women directors on 19 projects as an actor or producer.

Still, her public support for female-driven stories didn't sit well with Urban this time, insiders say. He's always supported her before, one source said, but this movie crossed a line for him.

Kidman, known for roles that challenge convention from "Eyes Wide Shut" to "Big Little Lies," has not publicly addressed the marital fallout. Urban has also remained silent.

The couple, who share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, were last seen together in June, weeks before their 19th wedding anniversary.

Rumors Around Urban's Tour Companions

While Kidman promoted her film, Urban was on the road with his "High and Alive" tour, where his chemistry with several younger female musicians caught attention.

The Daily Mail reported that fans and Nashville insiders have speculated about his on-stage rapport with three women— Maggie Baugh, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins.

Social media videos show Urban changing lyrics during performances to include Baugh's name. Instead of singing, "When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter," he replaced "baby" with "Maggie." Baugh later posted the clip, writing, "Did he just say that?"

Springsteen has publicly praised Urban, saying, "Keith is one of those guys that I've looked up to for so long." Reviews have noted that the two have "undeniable chemistry" on stage.

Collins has also shared affectionate posts featuring Urban, including one where they appear with arms around each other.