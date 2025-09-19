The reunion between the royal family and Prince Harry may adversely affect Meghan Markle's mental well-being, according to psychologist Clare Deacon.

She explained that coming back to a place that was previously unsettling for the Duchess of Sussex "can activate past fears, doubts and protective behaviors," per Radar Online.

Harry recently spent four days in the U.K. and met with King Charles for 54 minutes at Clarence House. It was their first substantial conversation in nearly two years. Sources told reporters that the meeting signaled a possible step toward reconciliation, though those close to Meghan say she feels "threatened and triggered" by Harry's efforts.

"She confides that she fought hard to break free from that life and doesn't want to be pulled back," one source said. "The worry is that stepping into royal circles again could reopen the scars that once drove her to the brink."

Meghan's Past Struggles

While she was a working royal, Meghan confessed that she had thoughts of not wanting to live during her 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She also stated that she was refused assistance when she requested mental health support and that she felt "unprotected by the institution" when she was with Archie.

Deacon emphasized that distance from the royal family does not erase Meghan's experiences. "Even years later, stepping back into a space that once felt emotionally unsafe can activate past fears," she said.

Children at the Center of the Debate

Friends say Meghan is especially focused on Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. "Meghan has made it clear to friends that she'll go to any length to protect her children from the struggles she faced," one insider said.

Sources close to Harry say he wants his children to spend more time with relatives in Britain. "He wants his children to grow up knowing their family in Britain," a source said.

Advisers are working behind the scenes on security guarantees that would make frequent visits possible. A palace aide said, "The King would welcome Harry spending more time here, but there is full awareness of Meghan's hesitation. Protecting her wellbeing is a priority."

Education Plans Could Spark Clash

Reports from the Daily Mail's Richard Eden claim Harry is considering U.K. schooling for Archie and Lilibet. A friend of the duke said, "Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying."

The friend added, "Harry wants his children to have the very best education. He has retained his closest friendship group from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton. He wants that for his own children."

Singer Joss Stone, who recently moved back to Britain, told Hello! magazine she spoke with Harry at the WellChild Awards. "He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children," she said.

Archie and Lilibet are still young, but sources say Harry hopes the family will spend more time in Britain before they reach school age. This plan might meet resistance from Meghan, who has reportedly called the idea of sending their children to boarding school "barbaric."